700Credit and Verifacto Partner to Simplify Dealership Workflows and Improve Deal Profitability

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reporting, compliance, soft pull prequalification, identity verification, driver’s license authentication, and fraud detection solutions, today announced an alliance with Verifacto, a technology company focused on modernizing how auto dealers and auto finance companies do business.

Verifacto provides a cloud-based, unified platform where all core dealership and lending functions operate within a single system, including Loan Management (LMS), Dealer Management (DMS), built-in CPI management, real-time insurance tracking, and native payment processing. Designed to support the entire lifecycle of a deal, from origination through servicing, the platform brings these capabilities together as part of its core system, along with advanced AI-driven insights and automation.

Through this integration, 700Credit’s credit reports, compliance solutions, and soft pull prequalification capabilities are now available directly within the Verifacto platform and dealer workflow. Dealers can perform both hard and soft credit pulls from a single screen within Verifacto’s native workflow, with each option clearly displayed side by side inside the consumer profile. This allows dealers to quickly obtain a FICO® score via a soft pull—empowering sales and F&I teams to present more accurate payment and rate options earlier in the deal without unnecessary friction.

The combined solution enables dealers to spend less time navigating multiple systems and more time focusing on what matters most—moving inventory, protecting compliance, and delivering an improved buying experience for today’s informed consumers.

“Verifacto delivers a true one-stop solution for dealers, with 700Credit’s capabilities seamlessly integrated into the dealer workflow,” said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. “By reducing friction in the finance office, dealers can move deals faster while improving the overall customer experience. Verifacto streamlines consumer consent capture and automatically populates FICO® scores within its DMS and CRM, helping dealers deliver more accurate, transparent quotes and close deals with greater confidence.”

“700Credit has built a strong reputation as a trusted leader in credit, compliance, and prequalification solutions for the automotive industry,” said Hezi Moore, CEO, Verifacto. “Making their capabilities available directly within Verifacto supports our goal of giving dealers access to all the critical information they need in one place. Combined with Verifacto’s advanced, AI-driven technology, this allows dealers to work more efficiently, make faster and more informed decisions, reduce friction in the finance process, and ultimately deliver a smoother and more transparent experience for their customers.”

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver’s license authentication platforms. The company’s product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver’s license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit www.700credit.com.

About Verifacto

Verifacto is a technology platform designed for automotive dealers, lenders, and finance companies, providing a fully unified system to manage the entire lifecycle of a loan and dealership operation. Verifacto offers a single system where core functions such as loan management, dealer management, payment processing, insurance tracking, and CPI management are built directly into the platform. Powered by advanced AI capabilities, Verifacto enables dealers to analyze data in real time, automate key workflows, and make more informed decisions across sales, underwriting, and servicing. This approach enables dealers to reduce operational complexity, improve compliance, and gain full visibility across their business.