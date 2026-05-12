INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. - RYAN

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (“Ryan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RYAN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ryan and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 12, 2026, Ryan reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed fourth quarter organic revenue growth of 6.6%, compared to 11.0% in the prior-year period, and adjusted EBITDAC margin of 29.6%, compared to 32.6% in the prior-year period. In addition, Ryan disclosed that it was guiding to organic revenue growth in the high single digits for 2026 and adjusted EBITDAC margin that would be flat to moderately down compared to the prior year. During the Company’s earnings call, Ryan further disclosed that the fourth quarter “marked an intensification of some of these property pricing trends” and that, particularly in large accounts, the Company saw “rate decreases of 25% to 35%, which was higher than what we were seeing earlier in the year.”

On this news, Ryan’s stock price fell $5.67 per share, or 12.78%, to close at $38.71 per share on February 13, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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