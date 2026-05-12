INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Marzetti Company - MZTI

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Marzetti Company (“Marzetti” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MZTI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Marzetti and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 4, 2026, Marzetti reported its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed that Retail segment net sales declined 3.2% to $233.8 million, driven by a 5.6% decrease in Retail sales volume, measured in pounds shipped. In addition, Marzetti disclosed that Retail segment sales gains were more than offset by category softness and reduced sales into the club channel. During the Company’s earnings call, Marzetti further disclosed that it was lapping a prior-year pipeline build for Chick-fil-A sauces in the club channel and that, after evaluating purchasing behavior, the Company realized it had sold consumers approximately a year’s worth of supply of Chick-fil-A sauce.

On this news, Marzetti’s stock price fell $8.16 per share, or 6.56%, to close at $116.22 per share on May 4, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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