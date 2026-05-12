Gencor Industries, Inc. Withdraws and Retracts Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencor Industries, Inc. (the “Company” or “Gencor”) (NYSE American: GENC) hereby withdraws and retracts its press release dated May 8, 2026, titled “Gencor Industries, Inc. Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results” (the “Prior Release”). The Prior Release was issued before the Company had completed its review of the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and should be disregarded in its entirety. Investors and other recipients should not rely on any information contained in the Prior Release, including the preliminary results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 reported therein.

The Company cautions that no conclusions should be drawn from the Prior Release regarding the Company’s actual financial condition, results of operations, or business prospects for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, or any other period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: Eric Mellen, Chief Financial Officer 407-290-6000



