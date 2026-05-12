Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2026 Results

 | Source: Total Energy Services Inc. Total Energy Services Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 Change
Revenue $314,896 $251,909 25%
Operating income  27,129  26,063 4%
EBITDA(1)  55,158  50,488 9%
Cashflow  54,290  44,934 21%
Net income  24,222  18,952 28%
Attributable to shareholders  24,137  18,966 27%
         
Per Share Data (Diluted)        
EBITDA(1) $1.49 $1.31 14%
Cashflow $1.46 $1.16 26%
         
Attributable to shareholders:        
Net income $0.65 $0.49 33%
         
Common shares (000’s)(4)        
Basic  36,459  38,041 (4%)
Diluted  37,118  38,685 (4%)
         
  March 31
December 31
 
Financial Position at  2026  2025 Change
Total Assets $1,069,786 $1,000,102 7%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)  64,507  75,236 (14%)
Working Capital(2)  113,404  108,023 5%
Net Debt(1)  -  - - 
Shareholders’ Equity  623,554  601,311 4%
         

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 reflect continued strong North American demand for natural gas compression and process equipment and the deployment of upgraded drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada that more than offset a year over year decline in North American drilling and completion activity. Negatively impacting first quarter financial results was a $6.5 million year over year increase in share-based compensation expense due to the 52% increase in the Company’s share price during the first quarter of 2026. This was partially offset by a $2.9 million year over year increase on the gain on sale of property, plant and equipment following the sale of certain well servicing equipment in the United States in February 2026.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 Change
Revenue $97,178 $91,087 7%
EBITDA(1) $24,020 $25,228 (5%)
EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue  25% 28%(11%)
Operating days(2)  2,615  2,723 (4%)
Canada  1,545  1,889 (18%)
United States  115  144 (20%)
Australia  955  690 38%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $37,162 $33,451 11%
Canada  28,386  27,245 4%
United States  26,913  30,507 (12%)
Australia  52,594  50,659 4%
Utilization  31% 29%7%
Canada  27% 28%(4%)
United States  11% 13%(15%)
Australia  62% 45%38%
Rigs, average for period  93  103 (10%)
Canada  64  74 (14%)
United States  12  12 - 
Australia  17  17 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

First quarter CDS segment activity in 2026 was modestly lower than the first quarter of 2025. Reactivation of upgraded equipment at higher day rates in Australia and higher day rates received for upgraded Canadian equipment contributed to increased first quarter segment revenue. However, a year over year decline in North American first quarter drilling activity more than offset a significant increase in Australian rig utilization and resulted in lower first quarter segment EBITDA relative to 2025.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 Change
Revenue $19,467 $23,024 (15%)
EBITDA(1) $6,494 $8,426 (23%)
EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue  33% 37%(11%)
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $14,165 $15,503 (9%)
Pieces of rental equipment  8,023  7,813 3%
Canada  6,839  6,879 (1%)
United States  1,184  934 27%
Rental equipment utilization  17% 19%(11%)
Canada  14% 16%(13%)
United States  37% 41%(10%)
Heavy trucks  57  68 (16%)
Canada  37  47 (21%)
United States  20  21 (5%)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue decreased in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025 due to lower North American drilling and completion activity and decreased revenue per utilized piece resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating. The acquisition of 280 major rental pieces located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 mitigated the year over year decline in industry activity levels in the United States. First quarter segment EBITDA decreased compared to 2025 given this segment’s relatively high fixed cost structure and competitive market conditions that did not allow for price increases necessary to offset cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 Change
Revenue $164,639 $106,216 55%
EBITDA(1) $21,807 $15,740 39%
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue  13% 15%(13%)
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end  31,970  43,558 (27%)
Canada  17,320  14,468 20%
United States  14,650  29,090 (50%)
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)  70% 67%4%
Canada  69% 62%11%
United States  71% 74%(4%)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $446.9 $265.4 68%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2026 first quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2025 due to increased North American fabrication sales and parts and service activity that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet revenue in the United States following the sale of several active compression rental units in 2025. The year over year increase in first quarter segment EBITDA was due to increased fabrication and parts and service activity and improved fabrication margins although the decline in higher margin rental revenues resulted in a lower segment EBITDA margin compared to 2025. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased to $446.9 million compared to the $265.4 million backlog at March 31, 2025. Sequentially the quarter-end fabrication sales backlog increased by $0.2 million compared to the $446.7 million backlog at December 31, 2025.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 Change
Revenue $33,612 $31,582 6%
EBITDA(1) $11,135 $5,306 110%
EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue  33% 17%94%
Service hours(2)  30,342  29,068 4%
Canada  16,281  15,056 8%
United States  108  2,229 (95%)
Australia  13,953  11,783 18%
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $1,108 $1,086 2%
Canada  947  964 (2%)
United States  898  919 (2%)
Australia  1,297  1,275 2%
Utilization(3)  40% 31%29%
Canada  37% 30%23%
United States  3% 21%(86%)
Australia  54% 45%20%
Rigs, average for period  61  79 (23%)
Canada  49  55 (11%)
United States  -  12 (100%)
Australia  12  12 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter Well Servicing segment revenue increased in 2026 as compared to 2025 due to increased activity in Australia and Canada following the upgrade and reactivation of several service rigs over the past year. Increased revenue from Australian and Canadian operations was partially offset by lower WS segment revenue in the United States following the discontinuance of U.S. operations in January 2026. Segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was higher compared to 2025 due to the deployment of upgraded rigs in Australia and Canada and the cessation of operating losses in the United States.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2026, Total Energy began to execute on its $87.4 million 2026 capital expenditure program with $20.7 million of capital expenditures that were primarily directed towards the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada and the expansion of CPS segment fabrication capacity in the United States. Included in 2026 first quarter capital expenditures was approximately $8.5 million of the $24.5 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2025.

Total Energy exited the first quarter of 2026 with $113.4 million of positive working capital, including $91.4 million of cash. At March 31, 2026 there was $130.0 million of available credit under the Company’s $175.0 million of revolving bank credit facilities and the interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt was 4.07%.

$6.5 million was returned to shareholders during the first quarter of 2026 by way of dividends and share repurchases. Bank debt was also reduced by $10.0 million during the quarter. Cash on hand exceeded bank debt by $46.4 million at March 31, 2026.

Outlook

Global economic and political uncertainty, commodity price volatility and producer capital discipline continued to weigh on North American drilling and completion activity during the first quarter of 2026. Offsetting this uncertainty were stable Australian industry conditions and continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment. The CPS segment’s record $446.9 million fabrication sales backlog at March 31, 2026 provides visibility for the CPS segment’s fabrication business well into 2027 and current quoting activity remains strong. In January 2026 the Company ceased well servicing operations in the United States and substantially all of the operating equipment was sold in February. An agreement to sell the associated real estate has been entered into, with closing expected to occur by June 30, 2026.

The escalation of hostilities in the Middle East in February 2026 resulted in a substantial increase in global oil and LNG prices following supply disruptions. While capital discipline arising from a commitment to improving shareholder returns continued to restrain North American drilling and completion activity during the first quarter of 2026, should higher commodity prices persist, they are expected to provide a tailwind for increased North American industry activity. Relatively high natural gas prices in Australia continue to support stable industry conditions.

In early May, an upgraded service rig was reactivated in Australia, bringing the Company’s current Australian active rig count to 13 drilling rigs and eight service rigs. An active Australian drilling rig will be taken out of service during the third quarter for approximately two months to complete certain upgrades, following which it will commence operations under a new long term contract. A new Australian service rig is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in the first quarter of 2027. In Canada, the upgrade of a second idle mechanical double drilling rig into a state of the art AC electric triple pad rig is underway and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. Demand for this style of drilling rig remains very strong and, similar to the first upgrade completed in November 2025, the Company will look to contract this rig closer to the completion date. Total Energy continues to evaluate several acquisition and equipment upgrade opportunities in North America and Australia and will pursue those which meet its investment criteria.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on May 13, 2026 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 12, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (passcode 1002576).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2025 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  March 31
December 31
  2026
2025
   (unaudited) (audited)
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $91,373 $59,637 
Accounts receivable  178,473  165,991 
Inventory  143,207  127,022 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  22,555  18,268 
   435,608  370,918 
      
Property, plant and equipment  630,125  625,131 
Goodwill  4,053  4,053 
  $1,069,786 $1,000,102 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $188,048 $152,214 
Deferred revenue  107,736  89,826 
Contingent consideration on business acquisition  2,744  2,796 
Income taxes payable  12,590  7,518 
Dividends payable  4,405  3,635 
Current portion of lease liabilities  6,681  6,906 
   322,204  262,895 
      
Long-term debt  45,000  55,000 
      
Lease liabilities  19,507  20,236 
      
Deferred income tax liability  59,521  60,660 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital  231,558  228,041 
Contributed surplus  3,749  5,841 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,448) (16,523)
Non-controlling interest  462  377 
Retained earnings  396,233  383,575 
   623,554  601,311 
      
  $1,069,786 $1,000,102 


Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 
      
Revenue $314,896 $251,909 
      
Cost of services  244,855  189,128 
Selling, general and administration  13,434  13,968 
Other income  (834) (308)
Share-based compensation  6,614  108 
Depreciation  23,698  22,950 
Operating income  27,129  26,063 
      
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  4,331  1,475 
Finance costs, net  (786) (1,468)
Net income before income taxes  30,674  26,070 
      
Current income tax expense  8,001  4,614 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (1,549) 2,504 
Total income tax expense  6,452  7,118 
      
Net income $24,222 $18,952 
      
Net income (loss) attributable to:     
Shareholders of the Company $24,137 $18,966 
Non-controlling interest  85  (14)
      
Income per share     
Basic $0.66 $0.50 
Diluted $0.65 $0.49 


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 
       
Net income $24,222 $18,952 
       
Foreign currency translation  8,075  1,786 
       
Total other comprehensive income for the period  8,075  1,786 
       
Total comprehensive income $32,297 $20,738 
       
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:      
       
Shareholders of the Company $32,212 $20,752 
Non-controlling interest  85  (14)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2026  2025 
      
Cash provided by (used in):     
      
Operations:     
Net income for the period $24,222 $18,952 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:     
Depreciation  23,698  22,950 
Share-based compensation  6,614  108 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  (4,331) (1,475)
Finance costs, net  786  1,468 
Foreign currency translation  219  1,353 
Current income tax expense  8,001  4,614 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (1,549) 2,504 
Income taxes paid  (3,370) (5,540)
Cashflow  54,290  44,934 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:     
Accounts receivable  (12,483) (15,228)
Inventory  (16,185) (6,177)
Prepaid expenses and deposits  (4,287) (1,614)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  23,406  22,168 
Deferred revenue  17,910  13,467 
Cash provided by operating activities  62,651  57,550 
Investing:     
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (20,744) (34,457)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment  5,713  2,492 
Changes in non-cash working capital items  3,231  10,314 
Cash used in investing activities  (11,800) (21,651)
Financing:     
Repayment of long-term debt  (10,000) (528)
Repayment of lease liabilities  (1,857) (1,902)
Dividends to shareholders  (3,635) (3,429)
Repurchase of common shares  (2,883) (2,019)
Shares issued on exercise of stock options  87  - 
Interest paid  (827) (1,359)
Cash used in financing activities  (19,115) (9,237)
      
Change in cash and cash equivalents  31,736  26,662 
      
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  59,637  38,419 
      
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $91,373 $65,081 


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the three months ended Contract
Rentals and
Compression
Well
Corporate
Total
March 31, 2026 Drilling
Transportation
and Process
Servicing
(1)
  
  Services
Services
Services
     
               
Revenue $97,178 $19,467 $164,639 $33,612 $- $314,896 
               
Cost of services  70,617  11,255  138,228  24,755  -  244,855 
Selling, general and administration  2,680  1,851  4,618  1,767  2,518  13,434 
Other income  -  -  -  -  (834) (834)
Share-based compensation  -  -  -  -  6,614  6,614 
Depreciation  12,861  5,299  2,827  2,553  158  23,698 
Operating income (loss)  11,020  1,062  18,966  4,537  (8,456) 27,129 
               
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  139  133  14  4,045  -  4,331 
Finance costs, net  31  (48) (104) (9) (656) (786)
               
Net income (loss) before income taxes  11,190  1,147  18,876  8,573  (9,112) 30,674 
               
Goodwill  -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets  448,109  159,243  334,353  121,736  6,345  1,069,786 
Total liabilities  63,747  37,119  208,667  6,148  130,551  446,232 
Capital expenditures  9,421  2,109  4,531  4,335  348  20,744 


  Canada
United States
Australia
International
Total
                 
Revenue $146,305 $100,173 $68,418 $- $314,896 
Non-current assets(2)  364,540  110,577  159,061  -  634,178 


As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the three months ended Contract
Rentals and
Compression
Well
Corporate
Total
March 31, 2025 Drilling
Transportation
and Process
Servicing
(1)
  
  Services
Services
Services
     
               
Revenue $91,087 $23,024 $106,216 $31,582 $- $251,909 
               
Cost of services  63,943  12,340  87,185  25,660  -  189,128 
Selling, general and administration  2,661  2,281  3,595  1,019  4,412  13,968 
Other income  -  -  -  -  (308) (308)
Share-based compensation  -  -  -  -  108  108 
Depreciation  12,349  5,060  2,935  2,334  272  22,950 
Operating income (loss)  12,134  3,343  12,501  2,569  (4,484) 26,063 
               
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  745  23  304  403  -  1,475 
Finance costs, net  7  (41) (91) (15) (1,328) (1,468)
               
Net income (loss) before income taxes  12,886  3,325  12,714  2,957  (5,812) 26,070 
               
Goodwill  -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets  449,682  167,067  291,774  85,352  5,696  999,571 
Total liabilities  94,518  33,251  134,643  9,183  141,720  413,315 
Capital expenditures  23,625  1,181  935  8,687  29  34,457 


  Canada
United States
Australia
International
Total
                 
Revenue $119,347 $78,815 $50,074 $3,673 $251,909 
Non-current assets(2)  373,223  133,742  132,259  -  639,224 

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centres in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

 (1)EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.
   
 (2)Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.
   
 (3)Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.
   
 (4)Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Q1 2026 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.


Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


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