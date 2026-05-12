Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2026 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 314,896 $ 251,909 25 % Operating income 27,129 26,063 4 % EBITDA(1) 55,158 50,488 9 % Cashflow 54,290 44,934 21 % Net income 24,222 18,952 28 % Attributable to shareholders 24,137 18,966 27 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA(1) $ 1.49 $ 1.31 14 % Cashflow $ 1.46 $ 1.16 26 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.65 $ 0.49 33 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 36,459 38,041 (4 %) Diluted 37,118 38,685 (4 %) March 31

December 31

Financial Position at 2026 2025 Change Total Assets $ 1,069,786 $ 1,000,102 7 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 64,507 75,236 (14 %) Working Capital(2) 113,404 108,023 5 % Net Debt(1) - - - Shareholders’ Equity 623,554 601,311 4 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 reflect continued strong North American demand for natural gas compression and process equipment and the deployment of upgraded drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada that more than offset a year over year decline in North American drilling and completion activity. Negatively impacting first quarter financial results was a $6.5 million year over year increase in share-based compensation expense due to the 52% increase in the Company’s share price during the first quarter of 2026. This was partially offset by a $2.9 million year over year increase on the gain on sale of property, plant and equipment following the sale of certain well servicing equipment in the United States in February 2026.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 97,178 $ 91,087 7 % EBITDA(1) $ 24,020 $ 25,228 (5 %) EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue 25 % 28 % (11 %) Operating days(2) 2,615 2,723 (4 %) Canada 1,545 1,889 (18 %) United States 115 144 (20 %) Australia 955 690 38 % Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 37,162 $ 33,451 11 % Canada 28,386 27,245 4 % United States 26,913 30,507 (12 %) Australia 52,594 50,659 4 % Utilization 31 % 29 % 7 % Canada 27 % 28 % (4 %) United States 11 % 13 % (15 %) Australia 62 % 45 % 38 % Rigs, average for period 93 103 (10 %) Canada 64 74 (14 %) United States 12 12 - Australia 17 17 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

First quarter CDS segment activity in 2026 was modestly lower than the first quarter of 2025. Reactivation of upgraded equipment at higher day rates in Australia and higher day rates received for upgraded Canadian equipment contributed to increased first quarter segment revenue. However, a year over year decline in North American first quarter drilling activity more than offset a significant increase in Australian rig utilization and resulted in lower first quarter segment EBITDA relative to 2025.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 19,467 $ 23,024 (15 %) EBITDA(1) $ 6,494 $ 8,426 (23 %) EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue 33 % 37 % (11 %) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 14,165 $ 15,503 (9 %) Pieces of rental equipment 8,023 7,813 3 % Canada 6,839 6,879 (1 %) United States 1,184 934 27 % Rental equipment utilization 17 % 19 % (11 %) Canada 14 % 16 % (13 %) United States 37 % 41 % (10 %) Heavy trucks 57 68 (16 %) Canada 37 47 (21 %) United States 20 21 (5 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue decreased in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025 due to lower North American drilling and completion activity and decreased revenue per utilized piece resulting from a change in the mix of equipment operating. The acquisition of 280 major rental pieces located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 mitigated the year over year decline in industry activity levels in the United States. First quarter segment EBITDA decreased compared to 2025 given this segment’s relatively high fixed cost structure and competitive market conditions that did not allow for price increases necessary to offset cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 164,639 $ 106,216 55 % EBITDA(1) $ 21,807 $ 15,740 39 % EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 13 % 15 % (13 %) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 31,970 43,558 (27 %) Canada 17,320 14,468 20 % United States 14,650 29,090 (50 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 70 % 67 % 4 % Canada 69 % 62 % 11 % United States 71 % 74 % (4 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 446.9 $ 265.4 68 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2026 first quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2025 due to increased North American fabrication sales and parts and service activity that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet revenue in the United States following the sale of several active compression rental units in 2025. The year over year increase in first quarter segment EBITDA was due to increased fabrication and parts and service activity and improved fabrication margins although the decline in higher margin rental revenues resulted in a lower segment EBITDA margin compared to 2025. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased to $446.9 million compared to the $265.4 million backlog at March 31, 2025. Sequentially the quarter-end fabrication sales backlog increased by $0.2 million compared to the $446.7 million backlog at December 31, 2025.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 33,612 $ 31,582 6 % EBITDA(1) $ 11,135 $ 5,306 110 % EBITDA(1) as a % of revenue 33 % 17 % 94 % Service hours(2) 30,342 29,068 4 % Canada 16,281 15,056 8 % United States 108 2,229 (95 %) Australia 13,953 11,783 18 % Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,108 $ 1,086 2 % Canada 947 964 (2 %) United States 898 919 (2 %) Australia 1,297 1,275 2 % Utilization(3) 40 % 31 % 29 % Canada 37 % 30 % 23 % United States 3 % 21 % (86 %) Australia 54 % 45 % 20 % Rigs, average for period 61 79 (23 %) Canada 49 55 (11 %) United States - 12 (100 %) Australia 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter Well Servicing segment revenue increased in 2026 as compared to 2025 due to increased activity in Australia and Canada following the upgrade and reactivation of several service rigs over the past year. Increased revenue from Australian and Canadian operations was partially offset by lower WS segment revenue in the United States following the discontinuance of U.S. operations in January 2026. Segment EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was higher compared to 2025 due to the deployment of upgraded rigs in Australia and Canada and the cessation of operating losses in the United States.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2026, Total Energy began to execute on its $87.4 million 2026 capital expenditure program with $20.7 million of capital expenditures that were primarily directed towards the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada and the expansion of CPS segment fabrication capacity in the United States. Included in 2026 first quarter capital expenditures was approximately $8.5 million of the $24.5 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2025.

Total Energy exited the first quarter of 2026 with $113.4 million of positive working capital, including $91.4 million of cash. At March 31, 2026 there was $130.0 million of available credit under the Company’s $175.0 million of revolving bank credit facilities and the interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt was 4.07%.

$6.5 million was returned to shareholders during the first quarter of 2026 by way of dividends and share repurchases. Bank debt was also reduced by $10.0 million during the quarter. Cash on hand exceeded bank debt by $46.4 million at March 31, 2026.

Outlook

Global economic and political uncertainty, commodity price volatility and producer capital discipline continued to weigh on North American drilling and completion activity during the first quarter of 2026. Offsetting this uncertainty were stable Australian industry conditions and continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment. The CPS segment’s record $446.9 million fabrication sales backlog at March 31, 2026 provides visibility for the CPS segment’s fabrication business well into 2027 and current quoting activity remains strong. In January 2026 the Company ceased well servicing operations in the United States and substantially all of the operating equipment was sold in February. An agreement to sell the associated real estate has been entered into, with closing expected to occur by June 30, 2026.

The escalation of hostilities in the Middle East in February 2026 resulted in a substantial increase in global oil and LNG prices following supply disruptions. While capital discipline arising from a commitment to improving shareholder returns continued to restrain North American drilling and completion activity during the first quarter of 2026, should higher commodity prices persist, they are expected to provide a tailwind for increased North American industry activity. Relatively high natural gas prices in Australia continue to support stable industry conditions.

In early May, an upgraded service rig was reactivated in Australia, bringing the Company’s current Australian active rig count to 13 drilling rigs and eight service rigs. An active Australian drilling rig will be taken out of service during the third quarter for approximately two months to complete certain upgrades, following which it will commence operations under a new long term contract. A new Australian service rig is currently under construction and is scheduled to commence operations in the first quarter of 2027. In Canada, the upgrade of a second idle mechanical double drilling rig into a state of the art AC electric triple pad rig is underway and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. Demand for this style of drilling rig remains very strong and, similar to the first upgrade completed in November 2025, the Company will look to contract this rig closer to the completion date. Total Energy continues to evaluate several acquisition and equipment upgrade opportunities in North America and Australia and will pursue those which meet its investment criteria.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on May 13, 2026 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 12, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (passcode 1002576).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2025 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31

December 31

2026

2025

(unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,373 $ 59,637 Accounts receivable 178,473 165,991 Inventory 143,207 127,022 Prepaid expenses and deposits 22,555 18,268 435,608 370,918 Property, plant and equipment 630,125 625,131 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 1,069,786 $ 1,000,102 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 188,048 $ 152,214 Deferred revenue 107,736 89,826 Contingent consideration on business acquisition 2,744 2,796 Income taxes payable 12,590 7,518 Dividends payable 4,405 3,635 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,681 6,906 322,204 262,895 Long-term debt 45,000 55,000 Lease liabilities 19,507 20,236 Deferred income tax liability 59,521 60,660 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 231,558 228,041 Contributed surplus 3,749 5,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,448 ) (16,523 ) Non-controlling interest 462 377 Retained earnings 396,233 383,575 623,554 601,311 $ 1,069,786 $ 1,000,102



Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Revenue $ 314,896 $ 251,909 Cost of services 244,855 189,128 Selling, general and administration 13,434 13,968 Other income (834 ) (308 ) Share-based compensation 6,614 108 Depreciation 23,698 22,950 Operating income 27,129 26,063 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 4,331 1,475 Finance costs, net (786 ) (1,468 ) Net income before income taxes 30,674 26,070 Current income tax expense 8,001 4,614 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (1,549 ) 2,504 Total income tax expense 6,452 7,118 Net income $ 24,222 $ 18,952 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 24,137 $ 18,966 Non-controlling interest 85 (14 ) Income per share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.49



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Net income $ 24,222 $ 18,952 Foreign currency translation 8,075 1,786 Total other comprehensive income for the period 8,075 1,786 Total comprehensive income $ 32,297 $ 20,738 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 32,212 $ 20,752 Non-controlling interest 85 (14 )



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31

2026 2025 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 24,222 $ 18,952 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 23,698 22,950 Share-based compensation 6,614 108 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (4,331 ) (1,475 ) Finance costs, net 786 1,468 Foreign currency translation 219 1,353 Current income tax expense 8,001 4,614 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (1,549 ) 2,504 Income taxes paid (3,370 ) (5,540 ) Cashflow 54,290 44,934 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (12,483 ) (15,228 ) Inventory (16,185 ) (6,177 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (4,287 ) (1,614 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 23,406 22,168 Deferred revenue 17,910 13,467 Cash provided by operating activities 62,651 57,550 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,744 ) (34,457 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5,713 2,492 Changes in non-cash working capital items 3,231 10,314 Cash used in investing activities (11,800 ) (21,651 ) Financing: Repayment of long-term debt (10,000 ) (528 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,857 ) (1,902 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,635 ) (3,429 ) Repurchase of common shares (2,883 ) (2,019 ) Shares issued on exercise of stock options 87 - Interest paid (827 ) (1,359 ) Cash used in financing activities (19,115 ) (9,237 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 31,736 26,662 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 59,637 38,419 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91,373 $ 65,081



Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the three months ended Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate

Total

March 31, 2026 Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

(1)

Services

Services

Services

Revenue $ 97,178 $ 19,467 $ 164,639 $ 33,612 $ - $ 314,896 Cost of services 70,617 11,255 138,228 24,755 - 244,855 Selling, general and administration 2,680 1,851 4,618 1,767 2,518 13,434 Other income - - - - (834 ) (834 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 6,614 6,614 Depreciation 12,861 5,299 2,827 2,553 158 23,698 Operating income (loss) 11,020 1,062 18,966 4,537 (8,456 ) 27,129 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 139 133 14 4,045 - 4,331 Finance costs, net 31 (48 ) (104 ) (9 ) (656 ) (786 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 11,190 1,147 18,876 8,573 (9,112 ) 30,674 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 448,109 159,243 334,353 121,736 6,345 1,069,786 Total liabilities 63,747 37,119 208,667 6,148 130,551 446,232 Capital expenditures 9,421 2,109 4,531 4,335 348 20,744





Canada

United States

Australia

International

Total

Revenue $ 146,305 $ 100,173 $ 68,418 $ - $ 314,896 Non-current assets(2) 364,540 110,577 159,061 - 634,178



As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the three months ended Contract

Rentals and

Compression

Well

Corporate

Total

March 31, 2025 Drilling

Transportation

and Process

Servicing

(1)

Services

Services

Services

Revenue $ 91,087 $ 23,024 $ 106,216 $ 31,582 $ - $ 251,909 Cost of services 63,943 12,340 87,185 25,660 - 189,128 Selling, general and administration 2,661 2,281 3,595 1,019 4,412 13,968 Other income - - - - (308 ) (308 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 108 108 Depreciation 12,349 5,060 2,935 2,334 272 22,950 Operating income (loss) 12,134 3,343 12,501 2,569 (4,484 ) 26,063 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 745 23 304 403 - 1,475 Finance costs, net 7 (41 ) (91 ) (15 ) (1,328 ) (1,468 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,886 3,325 12,714 2,957 (5,812 ) 26,070 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 449,682 167,067 291,774 85,352 5,696 999,571 Total liabilities 94,518 33,251 134,643 9,183 141,720 413,315 Capital expenditures 23,625 1,181 935 8,687 29 34,457





Canada

United States

Australia

International

Total

Revenue $ 119,347 $ 78,815 $ 50,074 $ 3,673 $ 251,909 Non-current assets(2) 373,223 133,742 132,259 - 639,224

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centres in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Q1 2026 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.