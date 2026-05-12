TWFG, Inc. Advances National Growth and Distribution with Fortress Insurance Services Deal

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG), a leading independent insurance distribution platform, announced today that it has acquired Fortress Insurance Services, adding four new agency locations and a wealth of experienced insurance professionals to the TWFG family.

This strategic acquisition strengthens TWFG’s presence in the Upper Midwest and reinforces its commitment to delivering personalized insurance solutions through a growing network of independent agents. Fortress Insurance Services, known for its strong community ties and customer-first approach, expands TWFG’s local market capabilities across both personal and commercial insurance lines.

“We are very pleased to welcome Fortress Insurance Services into the TWFG family,” said Gordy Bunch, Chief Executive Officer of TWFG. “This acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to expanding the platform with high-quality agencies that have enduring client relationships, strong leadership, and operating models that align with how we create long-term value. Just as important, Fortress has built a reputation for integrity and service that fits our culture, and we’re excited to partner with Jim Christensen and his team as we continue to scale responsibly.”

“Our priority has always been to protect what matters most to our clients with integrity and care,” said Jim Christensen, Managing Partner at Fortress Insurance Services. “Partnering with TWFG enables us to expand our product offerings and deliver more specialized solutions, combining the scale and strength of a national platform with the trusted relationships and deep roots we’ve built in our local community.”

Agency Brokerage Consultants advised Fortress Insurance Services on the transaction.

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWFG) is a leading insurance distribution platform providing innovative and personalized insurance solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. Anchored by a scalable, technology-enabled platform, TWFG supports a sophisticated agent network of retail branch agencies, and MGA agents, that create sustainable growth and long-term value. For more information, please visit www.twfg.com .

PR Contact:

Alex Bunch

TWFG, Inc. – CMO

E-mail: alex@twfg.com