Synaptics Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026:

Rahul Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 6:05 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.



To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in TD Cowen 54 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.



Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Mizuho Technology Conference 2026 on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 6:45 AM PT. To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit Mizuho Technology Conference 2026.



To view the webcast or access a replay, please visit Mizuho Technology Conference 2026. Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in the Northland Growth Conference 2026 on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.



About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.

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For further information, please contact:

Munjal Shah

Synaptics

+1-408-518-7639

munjal.shah@synaptics.com