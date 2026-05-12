Aeluma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GOLETA, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

LD Micro Invitational XVI at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 19. Aeluma CEO Jonathan Klamkin and CFO Christopher Stewart will present at 10am PT. Interested parties are invited to watch the live webcast presentation via the conference website or the "Investors" section of Aeluma's website. In addition, Aeluma will be available for one-on-one investor meetings that day.

at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 19. Aeluma CEO Jonathan Klamkin and CFO Christopher Stewart will present at 10am PT. Interested parties are invited to watch the live webcast presentation via the conference website or the "Investors" section of Aeluma's website. In addition, Aeluma will be available for one-on-one investor meetings that day. 16th Annual ROTH London Conference at The Four Seasons Park Lane on June 16-18. Aeluma CFO Christopher Stewart will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

at The Four Seasons Park Lane on June 16-18. Aeluma CFO Christopher Stewart will be available for one-on-one investor meetings. Northland Growth Conference on June 23. CEO Jonathan Klamkin and CFO Christopher Stewart will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings.



For more information about these events and for registration information, please contact the respective organizing company. Any investors wishing to meet with Aeluma management at these events should contact their representatives at the conferences or Aeluma's investor relations at ir@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Alex Villalta

(310) 622-8227

ir@aeluma.com