Bluesight Launches Prism, an AI Platform Built for Health Systems, Debuting with Prism Assistant

Alexandria, VA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prism Assistant, the first product within Bluesight's new AI platform, is now available in ControlCheck and cuts time spent on drug diversion analysis by up to 97%

Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of Prism, a new AI platform built for hospital pharmacy and compliance teams. Its first product is Prism Assistant, now available within ControlCheck – Bluesight’s drug diversion monitoring software. The in-app assistant allows drug diversion teams to query controlled substance data and behavioral insights using natural language, reducing the time required for investigative tasks from days to seconds.

The launch comes as AI adoption accelerates across hospital pharmacy. Based on Bluesight’s 2026 research, 24% of pharmacy leaders now use AI daily and 35% of diversion staff already rely on general-purpose tools such as ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot to analyze controlled substance data.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Prism Assistant is purpose-built for controlled substance monitoring and trained on diversion-specific workflows. It operates entirely within Bluesight's secure environment, draws from integrated data sources already within ControlCheck, and is aligned with Google's Secure AI Framework (SAIF).

"Demand for generative AI in diversion monitoring is already here," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. "But many teams are using tools that weren't built for sensitive healthcare data or diversion workflows. Prism Assistant delivers the speed they need while keeping data secure and grounded in the workflows they already trust."

With the Prism Assistant, diversion teams can ask questions about provider behavior and controlled substance trends and receive evidence-backed answers, graphs, and reports in under a minute. This leads to a fundamental shift in what diversion teams can accomplish. Time previously consumed by manual data assembly is redirected toward higher-value work: pursuing more high-risk investigations, confirming diversion faster, strengthening regulatory compliance, and protecting the reputational integrity of the health system.

Twenty health systems are already using Prism Assistant within ControlCheck to analyze controlled substance variances, determine which staff to investigate, run detailed peer comparisons, and build executive-level reports. Among the diversion teams using this tool today, reported outcomes include:

Recurring reports completed 96% faster, from approximately six hours of manual assembly to 15 minutes

Pre-investigation triage completed 90% faster, from three hours to roughly 10 minutes

Controlled substance variance analysis completed 97% faster, from 30 minutes to under a minute

Prism will expand across Bluesight's hospital intelligence suite, with Prism Assistant being added to PrivacyPro, Bluesight's patient privacy monitoring solution, later this year. Beyond in-app assistants, Bluesight is building agentic capabilities within Prism — AI agents that independently execute multi-step workflows across products without requiring human prompting at each step.

To learn more, visit bluesight.com/Prism.

About Bluesight

Bluesight powers hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day to have efficient and safe operations. For more information, please visit bluesight.com.





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