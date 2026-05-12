GAIA INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Gaia, Inc. on Behalf of Gaia Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Gaia To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Gaia and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gaia, Inc. (“Gaia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAIA) on behalf of Gaia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Gaia has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On May 4, 2026, Gaia issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other disclosures, Gaia announced revenue of $24.3 million, falling short of consensus estimates by $0.7 million. In discussing the results, the Company’s CEO stated that Gaia was “making intentional changes to reduce our reliance on lower-value third-party acquisition, take a very disciplined approach to discounting, and strengthen our direct marketing capabilities,” which were “expected to moderate near-term revenue growth.” Following this announcement, Gaia’s share price fell by $0.56 per share, or approximately 18%, declining from $3.12 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $2.56 per share on May 5, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gaia shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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