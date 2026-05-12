Sylogist Shareholders Elect Full Slate of Board-Recommended Director Nominees at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

All six Sylogist director nominees and one Board-supported dissident director nominee elected to the Board

Board reaffirms commitment to engaging with and representing the interests of all shareholders





CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Corporation"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta.

At the Meeting, shareholders voted to elect all six of the Corporation's director nominees, along with Board-supported dissident shareholder OneMove Capital Ltd.’s director nominee Mary Filippelli, to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also voted to ratify the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan and to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

"I want to thank shareholders for their support and the members of the Special Committee for their extraordinary effort during this process," said Tracy Edkins, Chair of the Special Committee and Director of Sylogist. "On behalf of the Board, the Special Committee worked diligently and in good faith to protect the interests of all shareholders, seeking to deliver a fair and reasonable outcome. Today's result is a clear endorsement of that approach. The Board remains fully committed to representing the interests of, and engaging constructively with, all shareholders as Sylogist pursues long term and sustainable value creation."

A total of 19,742,113 shares, or 84.75% of Sylogist’s issued and outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting. Of these, 82.81% were voted on the Corporation’s blue proxy.

Election of Directors

The first seven individuals listed below were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Meeting:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Errol Olsen 13,630,471 69.13% 6,086,749 30.87% Aziz Benmalek 11,484,970 58.25% 8,232,111 41.75% Tracy Edkins 11,300,208 57.28% 8,426,698 42.72% J. Kim Fennell 13,862,443 70.32% 5,852,190 29.68% Andrew Shen 19,608,658 99.47% 104,088 0.53% Andrea Ward 13,852,341 70.22% 5,874,805 29.78% Mary Filippelli

(Board-supported dissident nominee) 19,656,936 99.72% 55,281 0.28% Rhonda Bassett Spiers

(dissident nominee) 8,439,944 42.99% 11,193,735 57.01% Tyler Proud

(dissident nominee) 8,140,487 41.46% 11,493,150 58.54% Jonny Franklin Adams

(dissident nominee) 5,867,344 29.88% 13,768,643 70.12%



Shareholder Rights Plan

Resolution Votes For % For Votes Against % Votes Against Ratification of Shareholder Rights Plan 14,627,621 74.17% 5,093,742 25.83%



Appointment of Auditors

Resolution Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld To appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration 17,211,569 87.18% 2,530,544 12.82%



About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education market segments. The Corporation's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sedarplus.ca (http://www.sedarplus.ca) or at www.sylogist.com (http://www.sylogist.com).

Media Contact:

FGS Longview

Joel Shaffer, Justine Hall

sylogist@fgslongview.com