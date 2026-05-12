Sylogist Shareholders Elect Full Slate of Board-Recommended Director Nominees at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

- All six Sylogist director nominees and one Board-supported dissident director nominee elected to the Board
- Board reaffirms commitment to engaging with and representing the interests of all shareholders
CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Corporation"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2026 in Calgary, Alberta.
At the Meeting, shareholders voted to elect all six of the Corporation's director nominees, along with Board-supported dissident shareholder OneMove Capital Ltd.’s director nominee Mary Filippelli, to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also voted to ratify the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan and to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.
"I want to thank shareholders for their support and the members of the Special Committee for their extraordinary effort during this process," said Tracy Edkins, Chair of the Special Committee and Director of Sylogist. "On behalf of the Board, the Special Committee worked diligently and in good faith to protect the interests of all shareholders, seeking to deliver a fair and reasonable outcome. Today's result is a clear endorsement of that approach. The Board remains fully committed to representing the interests of, and engaging constructively with, all shareholders as Sylogist pursues long term and sustainable value creation."
A total of 19,742,113 shares, or 84.75% of Sylogist’s issued and outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting. Of these, 82.81% were voted on the Corporation’s blue proxy.
Election of Directors
The first seven individuals listed below were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Meeting:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Errol Olsen
|13,630,471
|69.13%
|6,086,749
|30.87%
|Aziz Benmalek
|11,484,970
|58.25%
|8,232,111
|41.75%
|Tracy Edkins
|11,300,208
|57.28%
|8,426,698
|42.72%
|J. Kim Fennell
|13,862,443
|70.32%
|5,852,190
|29.68%
|Andrew Shen
|19,608,658
|99.47%
|104,088
|0.53%
|Andrea Ward
|13,852,341
|70.22%
|5,874,805
|29.78%
|Mary Filippelli
(Board-supported dissident nominee)
|19,656,936
|99.72%
|55,281
|0.28%
|Rhonda Bassett Spiers
(dissident nominee)
|8,439,944
|42.99%
|11,193,735
|57.01%
|Tyler Proud
(dissident nominee)
|8,140,487
|41.46%
|11,493,150
|58.54%
|Jonny Franklin Adams
(dissident nominee)
|5,867,344
|29.88%
|13,768,643
|70.12%
Shareholder Rights Plan
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|Ratification of Shareholder Rights Plan
|14,627,621
|74.17%
|5,093,742
|25.83%
Appointment of Auditors
|Resolution
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|To appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration
|17,211,569
|87.18%
|2,530,544
|12.82%
About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, non-profit, and education market segments. The Corporation's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sedarplus.ca (http://www.sedarplus.ca) or at www.sylogist.com (http://www.sylogist.com).
Media Contact:
FGS Longview
Joel Shaffer, Justine Hall
sylogist@fgslongview.com