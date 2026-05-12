Park Place Limited Announces Sale of Shares of AI/ML Innovations Inc.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Limited ("Park Place"), a privately held company wholly owned by Sheldon Inwentash, announces that effective May 8, 2026, it sold an aggregate of 6,500,000 common shares of AI/ML Innovations Inc. from a control block without filing the requisite Form 45-102F1 in accordance with the timelines set forth in National Instrument 45-102. The trade occurred over the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the failure to file was due to an administrative error. Park Place regrets the error and is issuing this clarifying press release accordingly.

Contact Information

Sheldon Inwentash

130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2L4

Tel: 416-941-8900

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.