Aurora, CO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VisiFlora is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms at tryvisiflora.com. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Quick Answer: VisiFlora is a dietary supplement designed for daily gut-eye support. The formula contains 22 ingredients, including lutein, zeaxanthin, bilberry extract, zinc, saffron extract, antioxidants, and gut-supporting botanical compounds. VisiFlora is intended to support retinal, macular, optic nerve, lens, and gut-barrier wellness as part of a daily nutrition routine. Pricing starts at $49 per bottle in the six-bottle package, and purchases are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Product: VisiFlora | Category: Dietary Supplement — 22-Ingredient Gut-Eye Support Formula | Serving: One capsule daily with food | Guarantee: 60-day money-back | Availability: tryvisiflora.com | Support: support@visiflora.com

View the current VisiFlora offer (official VisiFlora page)

Why Consumers Search "VisiFlora Under Investigation"

Search interest around VisiFlora under investigation, VisiFlora scam, VisiFlora complaints, VisiFlora reviews, VisiFlora ingredients, VisiFlora side effects, and VisiFlora refund policy reflects the due diligence supplement buyers run before purchasing vision-support products. These searches typically come from people trying to verify what a product contains, where it is sold, whether recurring billing applies, and how returns are handled if the product turns out not to be the right fit.

VisiFlora is a dietary supplement — not a drug, device, or treatment. It is not the subject of any regulatory, legal, or government investigation. The search terms above reflect consumer verification behavior, not confirmed problems. The information below addresses each of those areas directly: ingredient panel, manufacturing standards, pricing, guarantee terms, billing, and contact information.

VisiFlora and the Gut-Eye Support Approach in 2026

VisiFlora is positioned among the gut-eye vitamin formulas attracting consumer attention in 2026 because it combines familiar vision-support nutrients with gut-barrier support ingredients in a single 22-ingredient daily capsule. The formula is built around the gut-eye axis — a research area examining the relationship between gut barrier function and ocular health, with specific attention to lipopolysaccharides (LPS), bacterial compounds studied in the context of retinal inflammation and macular health.

Most eye supplement formulas focus on nutrients like lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc. VisiFlora incorporates those nutrients alongside a dedicated gut-barrier complex designed to support barrier-related wellness pathways studied in gut-eye research. This two-system architecture drives a significant portion of the consumer search interest around the formula's ingredient design and differentiates it from single-mechanism eye vitamin products.

View the current VisiFlora offer (official VisiFlora page)

The Gut-Eye Connection Behind the VisiFlora Formula

Research published across institutions including the National Institutes of Health, PubMed, and peer-reviewed ophthalmology journals has examined the relationship between gut barrier integrity and eye health. When the gut barrier is compromised, LPS can enter systemic circulation and reach ocular tissue, where it has been studied in relation to oxidative stress, retinal cell function, and macular health. A UCL study published in 2024 examined connections between gut bacteria and inherited eye diseases. The AREDS research conducted by the National Eye Institute documented the role of antioxidants and zinc in supporting vision in adults at risk for age-related macular degeneration.

VisiFlora is designed to support pathways studied in gut-eye axis research. It is not presented as a treatment for any eye disease or condition. It is a dietary supplement designed to provide nutritional support for retinal, macular, optic nerve, and lens wellness through antioxidant and nutrient-support pathways, alongside ingredients targeting gut-barrier wellness.

VisiFlora Ingredients and the 22-Ingredient Gut-Eye Support Formula

VisiFlora organizes its 22 ingredients into four functional blends. Each blend is designed to address a distinct aspect of vision and gut-eye wellness. The full ingredient list is available on the product label and at tryvisiflora.com.

Vision Defense Matrix

Astaxanthin is included as an antioxidant carotenoid and is part of the Vision Defense Matrix, where it supports the formula's antioxidant-defense positioning. Vitamin C and Vitamin E are included together to support antioxidant activity and the structural integrity of eye tissue. Copper and Selenium are included as trace minerals connected to normal antioxidant enzyme function and are designed to support eye tissue wellness. Chromium is included for its role in normal nutrient metabolism and blood sugar support, with the intent of supporting long-term visual wellness as part of a daily nutrition routine.

Gut-Eye Barrier Complex

Grape Seed Extract, Rutin, and Quercetin are included together as a botanical antioxidant combination connected to traditional wellness use and barrier-support positioning. Taurine is commonly discussed in relation to retinal tissue and cellular hydration and is included to support those pathways. Alpha Lipoic Acid is included for its role in oxidative balance and its capacity to support antioxidant recycling — specifically Vitamin C and Vitamin E — for extended coverage across the formula.

Vision Performance Support Ingredients

Ginkgo Biloba and Coleus Forskohlii are included as botanical compounds commonly discussed in wellness contexts related to circulation support. VisiFlora includes them as part of the formula's vision performance support design. Eyebright has a long history of traditional herbal use in eye-focused wellness contexts spanning more than 2,000 years and is included as part of the vision support blend.

Macular and Lens Support Blend

Vitamin A, supplied as Beta Carotene, is included for its association with normal vision function, particularly in low-light conditions. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are carotenoids sourced from marigold and are commonly discussed in relation to macular pigment and blue-light filtering support — the formula includes them as part of the macular protection layer. Zinc is included at 11mg as part of the eye-support mineral profile, at a dose designed to support night vision without digestive discomfort. Bilberry Extract is a traditional vision-support botanical with a history of use in eye-focused wellness contexts. Lycopene is an antioxidant carotenoid included to support lens wellness through antioxidant nutrition. Saffron Extract has been studied in eye-health contexts and is included as part of the formula's vision-support nutrient profile. Individual results vary.

View the current VisiFlora offer (official VisiFlora page)

How VisiFlora Is Designed to Be Used

VisiFlora is designed for daily use. One capsule is taken with food — no complicated timing, stacking, or loading phase required. The formula is built for consistent daily use as part of a nutrition routine. Results are individual and depend on a range of factors, including existing nutritional status, overall health, and consistency of use. VisiFlora is not a substitute for professional eye care or medical treatment.

Quality, Facility, and Product Positioning

VisiFlora ingredients are handled according to the USDA National Organic Program in a certified facility. The formula is Non-GMO, stimulant-free, and 100% vegan. Capsules are designed to be gentle on the digestive system. Buyers with questions about ingredient sourcing, quality documentation, or manufacturing certifications can contact VisiFlora directly at support@visiflora.com to request available materials.

Who VisiFlora Is Designed For

VisiFlora is designed for adults looking for a daily dietary supplement to support vision wellness, particularly those interested in the gut-eye connection as part of their supplement approach. The formula is built for people who want both direct ocular nutrition — lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, bilberry, saffron — and gut-barrier support ingredients in a single daily capsule.

VisiFlora is not designed to replace prescription eye medications, treat diagnosed eye diseases, or substitute for professional ophthalmological care. It is a dietary supplement intended to provide nutritional support as part of a daily wellness routine.

Who Should Speak With a Healthcare Professional First

Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing a diagnosed medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding VisiFlora or any new supplement to their routine. This includes anyone currently prescribed eye medications or treatments for diagnosed retinal, macular, or optic conditions.

Pricing, Availability, and 60-Day Guarantee

VisiFlora is available in three supply packages. All packages include three digital educational guides: The Military Vision Protection Manual, The Gut-Eye Healing Protocol, and The 48-Hour Vision Jump-Start.

Package Bottles Price Per Bottle Total Shipping Starter 2 Bottles $79 $158 Small shipping fee applies Advanced 3 Bottles $59 $177 Free US shipping Ultimate 6 Bottles $49 $294 Free US shipping

Pricing, shipping terms, and promotional offers are subject to change. Confirm current details at tryvisiflora.com before purchase.

VisiFlora is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Customers who are not satisfied may return all items from the original order within 60 days of delivery for a full refund minus original shipping fees. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Returned items must be in good physical condition. Refunds are processed after the warehouse receives the return. The return address is 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA.

Every purchase is a one-time transaction. There are no recurring charges, no subscriptions, and no hidden fees.

View the current VisiFlora offer (official VisiFlora page)

Customer Support, Order Lookup, and Returns

Product support: support@visiflora.com

Order support and billing inquiries: BuyGoods customer service at +1 (302) 200-3480

Order lookup: BuyGoods order lookup page

Return address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Charges appear on bank statements under "BuyGoods." The product name does not appear on the statement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VisiFlora?

VisiFlora is a dietary supplement designed to support vision wellness through a 22-ingredient formula that combines direct ocular nutrition with gut-barrier support ingredients. It is not a drug, device, or treatment for any eye disease or condition.

Why are consumers searching "VisiFlora under investigation"?

Searches for "VisiFlora under investigation" reflect the due diligence buyers run before purchasing vision supplements. They typically involve verifying the ingredient panel, refund terms, billing model, and contact information. VisiFlora is not the subject of any regulatory, legal, or government investigation. The search term reflects consumer verification behavior.

Is VisiFlora a dietary supplement?

Yes. VisiFlora is a dietary supplement. It is not a prescription drug, an over-the-counter drug, a medical device, or a treatment for any diagnosed condition. Statements about VisiFlora have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

What is the gut-eye connection?

The gut-eye axis is a research area examining the relationship between gut barrier function and ocular health. Researchers have studied the role of lipopolysaccharides — bacterial compounds that can enter systemic circulation when gut barrier integrity is reduced — in the context of retinal inflammation and macular health. VisiFlora is designed to support pathways studied in this area through a combination of antioxidant, barrier-support, and ocular-nutrition ingredients.

What ingredients are in VisiFlora?

VisiFlora contains 22 ingredients in four blends: Vision Defense Matrix (Astaxanthin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Copper, Selenium, Chromium), Gut-Eye Barrier Complex (Grape Seed Extract, Rutin, Quercetin, Taurine, Alpha Lipoic Acid), Vision Performance Support (Ginkgo Biloba, Coleus Forskohlii, Eyebright), and Macular and Lens Support Blend (Vitamin A/Beta Carotene, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Zinc, Bilberry Extract, Lycopene, Saffron Extract).

Does VisiFlora treat eye disease?

No. VisiFlora is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including any eye disease or condition. Individuals with diagnosed eye conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

How is VisiFlora taken?

One capsule daily with food. No complicated timing or stacking required.

Where is VisiFlora sold?

VisiFlora is available at tryvisiflora.com. Customers should confirm current availability and purchasing options directly on the official page.

Does VisiFlora have recurring billing?

No. Every VisiFlora purchase is a one-time transaction. There are no subscriptions, recurring charges, or hidden fees.

How does VisiFlora appear on a bank statement?

The charge appears as "BuyGoods." The product name does not appear on the statement.

What is the VisiFlora refund policy?

VisiFlora offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. All items from the original order must be returned to 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA, within 60 days of delivery. Refunds cover the purchase price minus original shipping fees. Return shipping is the customer's responsibility. Questions about returns can be directed to support@visiflora.com.

Who should consult a healthcare professional before using VisiFlora?

Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing a medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. This includes anyone currently under the care of an eye specialist or ophthalmologist.

Summary

VisiFlora is a 22-ingredient dietary supplement designed to support vision wellness through a two-system formula. The first system addresses direct ocular nutrition through lutein, zeaxanthin, zinc, bilberry, saffron, and Vitamin A. The second addresses gut-barrier wellness through a botanical complex designed to support barrier-related pathways studied in gut-eye axis research. Ingredients are handled under the USDA National Organic Program in a certified facility, and the formula is Non-GMO, stimulant-free, and vegan.

VisiFlora is available in three supply packages starting at $49 per bottle. Every purchase is a one-time transaction with no subscriptions or recurring charges. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies to every order. Current pricing and terms are available at tryvisiflora.com.

View the current VisiFlora offer (official VisiFlora page)

Additional VisiFlora Coverage

Additional previously published VisiFlora coverage is available below.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VisiFlora is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

The information in this content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of your physician or other qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

Individual results may vary. Outcomes depend on a range of individual factors including existing health status, diet, and consistency of use. No individual result should be seen as typical.

Pricing, availability, and promotional offers are subject to change. Confirm current pricing and terms at tryvisiflora.com before completing any purchase.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with VisiFlora. See full terms and conditions at tryvisiflora.com.