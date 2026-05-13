Sandman Surrey-Guildford Suites officially unveils its transformation to the Sandman Signature collection





SURREY, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandman Hotel Group is pleased to announce the transformation of its Surrey-Guildford property, officially reintroducing the property as Sandman Signature Surrey-Guildford Suites. Following a series of significant renovations and upgrades, the hotel enters a new chapter, reinforcing Sandman Hotel Group’s continued investment in British Columbia and its commitment to delivering elevated, design-forward stays in key urban markets.

Located in the heart of Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood, the newly branded Signature property features 88 suites and has undergone a substantial property-wide transformation. Guests are now welcomed into a fully renovated and expanded lobby, thoughtfully redesigned to create a more open, modern, and inviting arrival experience with significantly increased seating and space to relax.

All suites and guest hallways have been fully revamped to align with Signature standards, delivering enhanced comfort and functionality throughout the property. Each renovated suite provides a large space featuring a sofa bed, fully equipped full-size kitchen, washer and dryer, two 50-inch televisions, in-room safes, and upgraded bathroom amenities. Guests will also experience a significant upgrade in sleep quality, with all updated premium linens.

“This transformation represents a proud moment for our hotel and our team,” said Partrick Akuagwu, General Manager, Sandman Signature Surrey-Guildford Suites. “From the expanded lobby area to fully renovated suites, every detail has been thoughtfully upgraded to reflect the Signature brand. We’re excited to welcome guests into a space that feels completely renewed while continuing to deliver the warm, genuine hospitality our guests expect.”

This all-suite hotel Surrey is just a 10 minute walk away from Guildford Town Centre mall that offers shopping and a Landmark Cinema, while the Guildford Recreation Centre is only a 2 minute stroll from the hotel for sports, fitness classes, and a family friendly pool that includes a lazy river, hot tub, water slide, steam room and sauna.





Further enhancing the guest experience is Café 1967, a brand-new food and beverage concept now open within the hotel. Designed as a welcoming space to pause or connect, the café offers a thoughtfully curated selection of barista-crafted drinks, from classic lattes and cappuccinos to espresso-based favourites, alongside fresh pastries and light bites made to complement any time of day. A new fitness centre further elevates on-site amenities, supporting guests seeking wellness and balance during their stay.





“Transforming Sandman Surrey-Guildford to a Signature brand reflects our confidence in this market and our long-term vision for thoughtful brand growth,” said Kevin Gilhooly, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sandman Hotel Group. “This upgrade is a clear example of how we are evolving our portfolio, investing in meaningful enhancements that significantly improve the guest experience while strengthening the Signature presence across key destinations in Western Canada.”

Sandman Signature Surrey-Guildford Suites now welcomes guests with its refreshed accommodations, reimagined public spaces, and new amenities, marking a bold new chapter for the property and reinforcing Sandman Hotel Group’s commitment to continuous improvement across its portfolio.

About Sandman Hotel Group

With 60 hotels spanning across Canada, the U.S., England, and Scotland, we remain a growing family-run business that is proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated. So, whether you choose to stay at a Sandman Hotel, Inn, Suite or premium Signature location, you’ll be greeted with true Canadian hospitality, comfort, style, and affordability.

Guests can also enjoy added value through RSVP Rewards, the free loyalty program from Sandman Hotel Group and The Sutton Place Hotels. Members receive 1,000 bonus points just for signing up, along with the opportunity to earn cash back towards future stays and access exclusive member perks and offers. Sign up here for free.

More information can be found at www.sandmanhotels.com or on social @sandmanhotels.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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