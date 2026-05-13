Fluence Wins Strategic Industrial Water Treatment Contract in Texas valued at USD ~$3.7 million

PLYMOUTH, Minn., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its growing portfolio of industrial projects in the US, Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce it has secured a significant industrial water treatment contract in Texas. The total contract value is approximately USD $3.7 million for the design and construction of a water treatment plant utilizing ultrafiltration (UF) and reverse osmosis (RO) technologies for a prominent U.S. manufacturer located in Texas.

Upon completion, the facility will be capable of producing up to 1.5 million gallons per day of water supply and enable the customer to treat groundwater sourced from an on-site well for use as cooling tower makeup. Amid increasing water scarcity challenges in Texas, the system will significantly reduce the customer’s dependence on municipal water supplies while enhancing long-term operational resilience. The plant is expected to be installed and fully operational by the end of 2026.

Fluence’s high-efficiency quick-to-deploy systems are an excellent solution to meet our customer’s water supply needs and stringent water quality requirements as they are designed to maximize water recovery and sustainability by achieving greater than 90% recovery of feedwater.

“Industrial manufacturers across Texas and other drought-stricken regions in the US are increasingly confronting the reality that water security could become an operational issue,” said Ben Fash, CEO and Managing Director of Fluence. “This project demonstrates how advanced water treatment technology can help industry maintain production while supporting the community’s broader water conservation goals during periods of extreme drought.”

“This project reflects a growing shift among industrial operators toward sustainable water management strategies,” added Mr. Fash. “Fluence is very active in the region and uniquely positioned to help customers rapidly deploy decentralized treatment systems that improve resilience, reduce environmental impact, and protect critical industrial operations. We are excited to partner with manufacturers to help them solve the pressing issues they are facing on important projects. We hope to be able to provide solutions to many other industrial customers facing similar challenges in the US and abroad.”

For further information, please contact:

Australia

Andrew Angus

Investor Relations

E: andrewangus@overlandadvisers.com.au

P: +61 402 823 757 United States of America

Benjamin Fash

Managing Director & CEO

E: bfash@fluencecorp.com

This announcement is authorised for lodgement on the ASX by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Fluence Corporation Limited.

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC)

Fluence is a leader in Wastewater Treatment and Reuse, High-Strength Wastewater Treatment, Wastewater-to-Energy, Industrial and Drinking Water markets, with its pre-engineered, standardized Smart Products Solutions (SPS), including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™, SUBRE and Nitro. In addition to rapid delivery and commissioning of solutions to meet a broad range of needs from smaller communities to city-scale systems, Fluence offers ongoing operation and maintenance support, Build Own Operate (BOO) and other recurring revenue solutions. Fluence has a broad international footprint and focuses on high growth markets including North America and Southeast Asia.

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/