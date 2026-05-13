HMS Bergbau AG Announces Acquisition of Shares of Belmont Resources Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Bergbau AG (the “Acquiror”), a public commodities marketing company incorporated in Germany, announces that on May 12, 2026, the Acquiror acquired a total of 43,300,000 Common Shares of Belmont Resources Inc. (the “Issuer”) from three existing shareholders of the Issuer (the “Vendors”), pursuant to private agreements, for total purchase proceeds paid by the Acquiror to the Vendors of $1,737,940. The Acquiror purchased 18,000,000 Common Shares from ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC (“ERAG”) for a purchase price of $0.0333 per share, 7,300,000 Common Shares from LaVo Verwaltungsgesellschaft MBH (“LaVo”) for a purchase price of $0.045 per share, and 18,000,000 Common Shares from Commodities and Resources Pte. Ltd. (“C&R”) for a purchase price of $0.045 per share.

ERAG and LaVo, two of the three Vendors, are joint actors in relation to the Acquiror.

Immediately prior to the closing of the purchase transactions, the Acquiror held 24,200,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, ERAG held 18,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer and LaVo held 7,300,000 Common Shares, for combined holdings of 49,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 37.1% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Common Shares. C&R separately held 18,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.6% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As a result of the completion of the purchase transactions, the Acquiror now holds 67,500,000 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 50.9% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding Common Shares, and none of ERAG, LaVo or C&R holds any Common Shares.

The Acquiror purchased Common Shares under the purchase transactions for business and investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer’s securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

The Acquiror will be filing an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Patrick Brandl at +43 664 968 7011 or refer to the Issuer’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

HMS Bergbau AG

An der Wuhlheide 232

12459 Berlin

Germany

c/o Patrick Brandl

hms@hms-ag.com