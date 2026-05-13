Record Year for Agricultural Plastics Recovery: Cleanfarms Posts 2025 Results

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms, Canada’s not-for-profit producer responsibility organization that focuses on agricultural plastics recovery and recycling, released its 2025 Annual Report today. It showcases a breakthrough year as circularity activities on the farm took another important step toward becoming embedded as common practices in Canadian agricultural operations.

The new Annual Report notes that while marking the organization’s 15th anniversary in 2025, Cleanfarms achieved several historic milestones for collection volumes. This included recycling 2.5 million kg of pesticide and fertilizer containers (a 13% increase over the previous year) and managing a new high of 1.1 million kg of small and large tote bags. Results were strong nationwide, with new collection records in Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec, supported by a combination of provincially mandated programs and industry-led voluntary initiatives. The report also highlights how Cleanfarms introduced small (under 23 L) container recycling for the first time to Newfoundland in the fall.

“This is one of Cleanfarms’ best years to date,” says Shane Hedderson, Interim Executive Director. “It reflects the growing commitment of our members, farmers and partners across Canada to make recycling a standard practice on the farm. With a continuing focus on simplifying the logistics of recycling, what was once an agricultural waste challenge has been transformed into a viable communal resource for now and the future.”

The report also showcases important partnership-focused innovations in "closed-loop" recycling, such as the development of refillable container bases made with recycled agricultural plastic. This paves the way for future developments in high-performance, recycled agricultural packaging.

Download the 2025 Annual Report in PDF format in both official languages today at cleanfarms.ca and at agrirecup.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.



Contact

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

beverleym@cleanfarms.ca | (647) 557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745bef22-f2e4-4a3a-854e-77cc66291fe0