George Weston Limited Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Weston Limited (“Weston” or the “Company”) (TSX: WN) announced today that all of the nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated March 30, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 12, 2026. The results of the vote are set out below.

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against M. Marianne Harris 339,998,959 99.37% 2,170,001 0.63% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 340,090,654 99.39% 2,078,306 0.61% Gordon M. Nixon 336,256,198 98.27% 5,912,762 1.73% Barbara Stymiest 334,976,429 97.90% 7,192,531 2.10% Galen G. Weston 335,188,746 97.96% 6,980,214 2.04% Cornell Wright 339,998,936 99.37% 2,170,024 0.63%

About George Weston Limited

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company, founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (“Loblaw”) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Choice Properties”). Loblaw provides customers with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and wireless mobile products and services. Loblaw also provides credit card and everyday banking services and insurance brokerage services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial retail, industrial, mixed-use and residential properties across Canada.

Investor Relations

Roy MacDonald

Group Vice-President, Investor Relations

investor@weston.ca