Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Commences Tier-1 Exchange Listing Roadshow as XRP Price Prediction Hits $5.00

MONACO, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that it has commenced its Tier-1 exchange listing roadshow while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01683 per token. The presale has raised over $1.18 million, the holder count has passed 8,500, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 3,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The listing roadshow gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as XRP price prediction headlines return to the $5.00 target. Analysts are watching CLARITY Act momentum, ETF inflows, and institutional demand as potential catalysts for XRP through 2026.

AlphaPepe Commences Tier-1 Exchange Listing Roadshow

AlphaPepe’s Tier-1 exchange listing roadshow marks the next major step in the project’s Q2 launch plan. The presale has already moved beyond $1.18 million, Stage 16 remains active at $0.01683, and more than 8,500 holders have joined before public trading begins. That gives the project a stronger pre-listing community base as it moves from presale traction into exchange preparation.

The roadshow is designed to advance AlphaPepe’s exchange positioning ahead of its public market debut. This stage matters because liquidity access is one of the most important steps between presale growth and open-market participation. AlphaPepe is entering that phase with capital raised, holder growth, product traction, and audit completion already in place.

At the center of the project is AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed for safer and smarter on-chain trading. The AlphaSwap demo has already crossed 3,000 active users, giving the project a working product environment before exchange access. AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC.

The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking system gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

AlphaPepe also enters the listing roadshow with a completed 10/10 BlockSAFU audit. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that can create uncertainty around early-stage launches. Together, the roadshow, $1.18 million raise, 8,500+ holders, 3,000 demo users, and audit completion create a stronger launch profile as Q2 progresses.

XRP Price Prediction Hits $5.00 as ETF and CLARITY Act Catalysts Build

The XRP price prediction has moved back toward $5.00 as traders focus on the CLARITY Act and ETF inflows . Recent analysis suggests XRP could reach $5 if regulatory clarity improves, ETF demand scales, and broader market strength supports large-cap crypto assets.

That target remains conditional. XRP still depends on legislation, institutional demand, and sustained liquidity. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are more immediate: Stage 16 progression, the Tier-1 exchange listing roadshow, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and the planned exchange debut.

That difference matters in the current market. XRP gives buyers the large-cap catalyst trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where exchange preparation, holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and Q2 timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s Tier-1 exchange listing roadshow gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has raised over $1.18 million, passed 8,500 holders, surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

XRP’s $5.00 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on CLARITY Act progress, ETF inflows, institutional demand, and broader market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, audit completion, and exchange preparation already active.

That is why the roadshow matters. AlphaPepe is not entering exchange discussions with only a brand and future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, and a growing community already in place as the Q2 window advances.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What did AlphaPepe announce?

AlphaPepe has commenced its Tier-1 exchange listing roadshow. The presale has raised over $1.18 million, Stage 16 is live at $0.01683, holders have passed 8,500, and the AlphaSwap demo has surpassed 3,000 users.

Can XRP reach $5.00?

XRP reaching $5.00 depends on CLARITY Act progress, ETF inflows, institutional demand, and broader market strength. Analysts see $5 as part of the bull case if regulatory and institutional catalysts align.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe’s AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01683, has raised over $1.18 million, passed 8,500 holders, surpassed 3,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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