American Lending Center Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the American Lending Center data breach, which the company learned of around July 2025.

What Happened

Between July 24 and 30, 2025, American Lending Center suffered a ransomware-related incident. A subsequent forensic investigation determined that an unauthorized actor infiltrated the company’s computer network, deployed ransomware, and accessed files containing personal identifying information. Approximately 123,158 individuals were impacted by this data breach.

Information Exposed

The affected personal data includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and other personal information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from American Lending Center may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

YourLegalOptions

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential data breach class action lawsuit to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the American Lending Center breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review your account statements and credit reports regularly, and watch closely for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the American Lending Center incident, and keep any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and enrolling in credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com ; Web: www.edelson-law.com . Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

AboutAmerican Lending Center

American Lending Center is a California-based private lender established in 2009 that provides small business and investment financing nationwide.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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