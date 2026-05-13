UPDATE – Proper Hills Launches Ultra-Slim Alloy Magnetic Power Bank for Design-Conscious Consumers

Proper Hills has released an ultra-slim alloy magnetic power bank that delivers cable-free charging in a thinner-than-a-pencil profile, challenging long-held assumptions about how heavy and bulky portable power needs to be.





Photo Courtesy of Proper Hills

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proper Hills today announced the launch of its Slim Magnetic Power Bank, an ultra-slim, alloy-finished magnetic charger created to deliver cable-free power while nearly disappearing into a bag, pocket, or palm. The device embodies the company’s conviction that the traditional weight and bulk of power banks are not inevitabilities, but fixable design flaws, and that portable power should feel as thoughtfully crafted as any other everyday accessory.

For years, the consumer electronics industry has focused on capacity figures and fast-charge wattages while largely sidelining the most persistent complaint from daily users: power banks are too heavy, too thick, and too awkward for the lives they are meant to simplify. The same power bank that saves a phone from dying mid-afternoon often has been weighing down a shoulder since early morning, a compromise that became so normalized many brands stopped recognizing it as a compromise at all. The Slim Magnetic Power Bank is Proper Hills’ response to this neglected problem—a product engineered around the question of how little a power bank truly needs to weigh and how slim it can realistically be without sacrificing the charging performance that justifies carrying it.

The new power bank snaps magnetically to the back of any compatible phone and sits flush against it with barely perceptible thickness while delivering wireless charging, eliminating the need for a visible cable. Instead of searching for cords, untangling them, and managing a cluttered arrangement while a device charges, users attach the power bank and continue with their day as the battery quietly replenishes. For phones without built-in magnetic capability, an included adhesive magnetic ring brings those devices into the ecosystem immediately, allowing more people to benefit from the streamlined charging experience that Proper Hills has prioritized.

Alloy construction is central to the Slim Magnetic Power Bank and not a superficial styling decision. Where typical power banks rely on plastic shells that are functional but nearly indistinguishable from one another, Proper Hills’ alloy finish is cool to the touch, precise at the edges, and delivers a solidity that signals quality rather than bulk. This tactile difference underlines the company’s view that many products in the category have been merely engineered to function, while the Slim Magnetic Power Bank has been deliberately designed so that form, feel, and function work together.

Color is another area where Proper Hills treats portable power as an opportunity for personal expression rather than an afterthought. The Slim Magnetic Power Bank is available in a considered palette that includes navy, silver, teal, rose gold, gunmetal, pink, purple, and additional colorways beyond the standard pair many brands offer. The person who chooses rose gold and the person who chooses gunmetal are making the same decision about ensuring their phone stays powered, but they are expressing very different things about their own style in the process—something Proper Hills considers as important as any technical specification on the box.

“The power bank has long been exempt from the design standards consumers apply to nearly everything else in their bags and on their desks, simply because it is indispensable,” said a spokesperson for Proper Hills. “People carried the bulky, inelegant option because there was no other kind. With the Slim Magnetic Power Bank, we set out to remove that excuse by proving that portable power can be essential, slim enough to forget, and satisfying to use when you need it most.”

The Ultra-Slim Alloy Magnetic Power Bank is available now at a discount on the Proper Hills website, in eleven colorways, at a price point that makes the shift from bulky to beautifully minimal an easy decision. Some products make people feel more powerful the moment they pick them up; this one delivers that feeling while remaining thinner than the pen used to write the reminder to charge. Customers can explore the full range and purchase directly through properhills.com.

About Proper Hills

Proper Hills is a direct-to-consumer brand dedicated to creating sleek, design-forward electronics and accessories that integrate seamlessly into modern life. The company speaks directly to a design-savvy audience while seeing select products quietly become best-selling gifts at high-end retailers in the United States and United Kingdom, including Macy’s, Harrods, Selfridges, Bloomingdale’s, Von Maur, and others.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Miss Investigate

Organization / Company: Miss Investigate

Company website: www.missinvestigate.com

Contact Email Address: cam.harris@missinvestigate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/382df764-328b-4049-8389-ac0950f52367