VEON Delivers Strong Start to 2026

1Q26: Revenue +17.0%, EBITDA +17.7%, Digital Surges +57.7% to 25.2% of Total Revenue

Dubai and New York, May 13, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator, today announced strong financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Key Highlights – First Quarter 2026

Total revenue increased 17.0% YoY to USD 1,201 million

EBITDA rose 17.7% YoY to USD 517 million, with EBITDA margin expanding 20 bps to 43.0%

Digital revenues 1 grew 57.7% YoY to USD 303 million, representing 25.2% of Group revenue; digital EBITDA was USD 105 million (34.6% margin)

grew 57.7% YoY to USD 303 million, representing 25.2% of Group revenue; digital EBITDA was USD 105 million (34.6% margin) Financial services revenues grew 41.0% YoY to USD 135 million.

Equity free cash flow (after leases and licenses) reached USD 246 million, up 73.4% YoY

Capex amounted to USD 138 million, with LTM capex intensity of 20.4% (15.8% excluding Ukraine)

Total cash, cash equivalents and deposits stood at USD 1,755 million, including USD 457 million at headquarters

Net debt (excluding lease liabilities) to EBITDAaL improved to 1.07x2



1. Revenues from enterprise identity and credentials management services are reported within the Digital Enterprise vertical from 1Q26 (USD 44 million) onwards. Prior periods have been restated accordingly (USD 45 million for 1Q25). 2. USD 464 million relating to banking operations in Pakistan included in Group Cash but excluded for calculation of net debt.

Revising up Revenue Outlook for 2026

VEON is revising up its revenue growth guidance for 2026 to 11–14% YoY in USD terms (versus 9-12% earlier), while maintaining EBITDA growth guidance of 7–10% YoY in USD terms. Capex intensity (excluding Ukraine) for FY26 is now expected in the range of 15–17% (earlier 14-16%) to reflect higher capex in Pakistan to leverage recent spectrum wins to stronger data monetisation and revenue growth.

Capital Return and Strategic Developments

VEON’s capital allocation framework targets a minimum of USD 100 million in annual share repurchases, subject to prevailing market conditions, liquidity considerations and requisite internal approvals.

Under the current USD 100 million buyback program launched on November 14, 2025, VEON has repurchased 959.3K ADSs for USD 49.6 million and USD 3 million of the 2027 Notes as of May 11, 2026. Including earlier phases of the program first announced in August 2024, VEON has repurchased 3.1 million ADSs for a total consideration of USD 149.6 million. As of March 31, 2026, after giving effect to ADS issuances in March 2024 and subsequent periods, shares and ADSs held by VEON were approximately 6.4% of total shares outstanding.

Management and shareholder alignment remains strong, with leadership owning 1.84% of VEON’s ADSs as of March 27, 2026.

Other significant developments include:

The Competition Commission of Pakistan approving VEON’s acquisition of a controlling stake in TPL Insurance, with closing targeted for mid-2026. Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited is progressing its acquisition of Apna Microfinance Bank Limited to scale digital banking and expand financial inclusion in Pakistan, subject to regulatory approvals.

Partnership with StarLink expanding with Banglalink to launch in Bangladesh. Beeline Kazakhstan is readying for launch in 2026 as well. Kyivstar has surpassed 5 million users in Ukraine since launch and has expanded its collaboration with Starlink to resell Starlink broadband internet services and hardware for businesses and public sector institutions.

Jazz secured the largest allocation in Pakistan’s March 2026 spectrum auction, acquiring 190 MHz at a total cost of USD 239.5 million, strengthening network capacity and growth.





Commenting on the results, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said:

”VEON has kicked off 2026 with strong momentum, delivering double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Digital revenues surged 57.7%, and now account for over a quarter of Group revenue, while core telecom remains resilient with solid ARPU growth and multiplay expansion. We continue to invest in spectrum, digital financial services, and infrastructure, supported by share buybacks and disciplined balance sheet management. Reflecting this performance, we are raising our 2026 revenue outlook and remain confident in delivering sustainable long-term value while proactively managing macro risks.”

Additional information

Additional information, including the Earnings Release and the results presentation, is available on VEON’s Investor Relations website at https://www.veon.com/investors

1Q26 results conference call

VEON will also host a results conference call with senior management at 16:00 GST ( 8:00 ET) today. To register and access the event, please click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser:

https://veon-1q-2026-results-presentation.open-exchange.net/

Once registered, you will receive registration confirmation on the email address mentioned during registration with the link to access the webcast and dial-in details to listen to the conference call over the phone.

Join the Conversation Live

In addition to the webcast, the conference call will also be livestreamed on YouTube. This option allows you to follow the discussion in real time from any device without the need for registration or dial-in details. Simply click here or copy and paste this link to the address bar of your browser: https://www.youtube.com/live/VajlevOhsv4

Q&A

If you want to participate in the Q&A session, we ask that you select the ‘Yes' option on the ‘Will you be asking questions live on the call?’ dropdown. That will bring you to a page where you can join the Q&A room by clicking 'Connect to meeting’.

You will be brought into a zoom webinar where you can listen to the presentation and once Q&A begins, if you have a question, please use the ‘raise hand button’ on the bottom of your zoom screen. When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will announce your name as well as sending a message to your screen asking you to confirm you want to talk. Once accepted, please unmute your mic and ask your question. You can also submit your questions prior the webcast event to VEON Investor Relations at ir@veon.com.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 151 million connectivity and nearly 229 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Notice to reader

VEON's results and other financial information presented in this document are preliminary and subject to financial closing procedures that have not yet been completed, and are, therefore, subject to change.

This document contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar words. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s future operating results, targets, or financial positions; VEON’s plans to implement its strategic priorities, including its 2026 outlook; VEON's ability to achieve anticipated performance results and generate sufficient cash flows to service its obligations; VEON’s intended expansion of its digital experience, including through technologies such as artificial intelligence; VEON’s assessment of the impact of the war in Ukraine as well as the current geopolitical tensions in the Middle Easton its current and future operations and financial condition; and VEON’s capital allocation policy and target for distributing value to shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not anticipate. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, such as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2025 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to publicly update them, except to the extent required by law.

See “Disclaimer and Notice to Readers” in our full 1Q26 Earnings Release for a more fulsome description of the above.

Contact Information

VEON

Investor Relations

ir@veon.com