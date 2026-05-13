Elis continues to expand its network through the acquisition of Wäsche Perle in Switzerland

Elis continues to expand its network

through the acquisition of Wäscher Perle in Switzerland

Puteaux, May 13, 2026 – Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Wäsche Perle in Switzerland.

Wäsche Perle operates a modern laundry facility in Interlaken, near Bern, at the heart of one of Switzerland’s leading tourist destinations, and employs 120 staff members. The company provides flat linen rental and maintenance services to Hospitality clients and generated revenue of approximately €13.5 million in 2025.

This new acquisition will further consolidate Elis’ existing network in the country, and the management team will remain in place to continue developing the business locally.

Wäsche Perle will be consolidated as of May 1, 2026.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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