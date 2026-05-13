IBA introduces AdaPTinsight XR, the next generation of CBCT imaging for image-guided proton therapy

Proton therapy CBCT imaging solution across Proteus® Portfolio providing clarity and confidence in IGPT

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 13, 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces the introduction of AdaPTinsight XR, the next generation of its Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging capabilities, designed to enhance visualization and support confident decision-making in image-guided proton therapy (IGPT).

Building on the existing AdaPTinsight solution, AdaPTinsight XR1 helps clinicians reduce ambiguity in daily assessments and fully leverage the precision potential of Proteus® systems. Reinforcing clarity, confidence, and upgradeability, the solution strengthens IBA’s commitment to continuously advancing imaging performance across both installed and future proton therapy systems, making proton therapy more accessible and helping it become the standard of care for more cancer indications.

AdaPTinsight XR is built on one clear promise: clarity and confidence. It delivers state-of-the-art isocentric IGPT with significantly improved image quality through enhanced contrast resolution, advanced artifact suppression, and next-generation image calibration and reconstruction.

AdaPTinsight XR also aligns with IBA’s long-term platform roadmap, as it represents the next evolution of the AdaPTinsight imaging solution. It further strengthens the Proteus® family as a scalable, future-ready image-guided proton therapy platform and supports continued innovation and upgradeability throughout the system lifecycle for both existing and future installations.

“The improved contrast and sharpness could potentially enable faster patient positioning due to enhanced soft-tissue visualization,” said Prof. Dr. Frank Lohr, Director of the Proton Therapy Unit at the Proton Therapy Center of SUIT in Trento.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, added: “With AdaPTinsight XR, we are pleased to introduce the latest imaging capabilities for our proton therapy systems. Imaging is central to positioning accuracy, treatment margins, and the speed of daily clinical decisions, and continued progress in image quality can influence how clinical practice evolves. As this capability is introduced, we look forward to working closely with our users and learning from their feedback as they explore new ways to use imaging with greater confidence.”

IBA will demonstrate the AdaPTinsight XR capabilities at the ESTRO 2026 Annual Congress in Stockholm, Sweden, from May 15 to May 18, 2026 on Booth C11:59.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com







1 The AdaPTinsight XR feature is the latest IBA CBCT solution for IGPT in development phase. IBA reserves the right to make changes in design, technical descriptions, and specifications of its products without prior notice. AdaPTinsight XR is planned as an upgrade to the existing AdaPTinsight feature, with availability depending on market, Proteus configuration, and applicable regulatory clearances.





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