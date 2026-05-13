Beyond announces major Argentina investment to create 100+ engineering roles and expand global cloud delivery

LONDON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Europe’s largest Google Cloud partner, today announced a significant investment in Argentina, with plans to recruit more than 100 highly skilled engineers over the next 12 months as part of its new global delivery center.

The investment comes as demand for cloud and AI transformation accelerates, increasing the need for scalable, high-quality engineering capability. Argentina has emerged as a key destination to meet this demand, driven by its well-established and steadily expanding knowledge economy and deep talent pool.

The sector accounts for approximately 53% of Argentina’s total services exports and employs around 285,000 professionals. It continues to expand, supported by a strong pipeline of STEM graduates and advanced digital skills. Buenos Aires is widely recognised as Latin America’s leading technology hub, with a rich talent base in software engineering and cloud expertise.

Beyond’s investment reinforces Argentina’s position as a strategic hub for global cloud delivery. The center will support complex transformation programmes for enterprise and public sector organisations worldwide, alongside existing delivery centers in Romania and the Philippines.

Alan Paton, CEO at Beyond, said:

“This investment reflects both the scale of the opportunity in Argentina and the critical role of world-class engineering talent in delivering next-generation cloud and AI solutions. Argentina offers a unique combination of technical capability and global mindset, making it a natural choice for our continued international expansion. We expect to have close to 20% of our global workforce based in Argentina within the next three years.”

Beyond operates between niche specialists and global consultancies, delivering cloud capabilities engineered for speed, precision, and measurable outcomes. It is among a select group of partners trusted to deliver for enterprise clients and to support Google itself, reflecting deep technical expertise and a high-trust strategic relationship.

The company works with organisations including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), PayPal, NatWest and Snap, as well as major public sector institutions, delivering transformation programmes in highly regulated industries.

María de la Paz Fernández, Engineering Centre Director, Argentina at Beyond, added:

“Argentina’s engineering talent is exceptional, highly skilled, globally minded, and experienced in delivering complex programmes. This new center enables us to scale that expertise, create long-term opportunities, and further strengthen Argentina’s position as a hub for cloud and AI innovation.”

The Argentina delivery center will support Beyond’s core service areas, including infrastructure and application modernisation, security operations, AI and data activation, digital workplace transformation, and customer experience platforms.

This investment is part of Beyond’s long-term global expansion strategy, focused on strengthening engineering capability, advancing AI innovation, and delivering enterprise outcomes with greater efficiency and accountability.

Beyond’s leadership team, alongside María de la Paz Fernández, will co-host an official launch event in Buenos Aires, welcoming more than 100 guests from across government, academia, and the technology and business community.

About Beyond:

Beyond is a Google first engineering company specialising in the design and delivery of leading-edge technology at scale. With 500+ Google Cloud expert engineers across Europe and North America, accelerating in AI-driven cloud transformation. Focused exclusively on Google Cloud, Beyond combines evidence-based AI, proprietary platforms, and disciplined engineering to modernise infrastructure and applications, strengthen security, and deliver measurable enterprise outcomes at scale.

Beyond is Europe’s largest dedicated Google-first partner, trusted by regulated financial institutions, global retailers, and leading technology brands, solving complex problems with precision, performance, and lasting impact.

Leadership Team Biographies and headshots: here

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