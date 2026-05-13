WISeKey Expands the Global HUMAN-AI-T Into a Global Movement Following Davos 2026 Launch, Calling for Ethical and Human-Governed AI

Geneva, Switzerland – May 13, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, today announced that following the successful launch of the HUMAN-AI-T Manifesto at Davos 2026, it is expanding the initiative into a global movement. The initiative advocates for a future where Artificial Intelligence remains firmly aligned with humanity, ethics, democratic principles, and human dignity.

As Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technologies accelerate at unprecedented speed, reshaping economies, governments, defense systems, education, healthcare, and the fabric of society itself, WISeKey warns that humanity is approaching a historic inflection point. The central question is no longer whether machines can think, but whether humanity can ensure that technology continues to serve civilization rather than undermine it.

The HUMAN-AI-T Manifesto emerges as an urgent international framework designed to place humanity back at the center of technological evolution.

The initiative is founded on one essential principle: Technology must serve humanity — not replace it.

The HUMAN-AI-T Manifesto is designed as an international framework to place humanity at the center of technological evolution. It is grounded in a single guiding principle: technology must serve humanity, not replace it.

At a time when autonomous systems are increasingly making decisions affecting billions of people, the Manifesto calls for immediate global collaboration to establish safeguards ensuring that AI remains under meaningful human oversight and accountable governance.

The framework promotes Artificial Intelligence that is:

Aligned with universal human values

Transparent, explainable, and auditable

Respectful of privacy and civil liberties

Designed to prevent harm and discrimination

Governed through ethical and human-led oversight

Focused on amplifying human potential rather than replacing human capabilities

The initiative reflects a rapidly growing international movement toward Human-Centered AI, where intelligent systems function as trusted co-pilots supporting human creativity, productivity, and decision-making while preserving the essential role of human judgment, empathy, and responsibility.

WISeKey emphasizes that the convergence of AI, quantum computing, robotics, autonomous systems, and digital identity technologies presents not only extraordinary opportunities, but also existential risks if left unchecked. Without ethical governance, transparency, and accountability, emerging technologies could destabilize democratic systems, erode privacy, amplify misinformation, deepen social inequalities, and weaken humanity’s control over critical infrastructures.

Accordingly, the HUMAN-AI-T Manifesto therefore calls upon governments, enterprises, universities, researchers, civil society organizations, spiritual leaders, and citizens worldwide to participate in defining a new social and ethical contract for the AI era.

A cornerstone of the initiative is the development of the HUMAN-AI-T Knowledge Vault, inspired by the principles of the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, which safeguards the world’s agricultural biodiversity for future generations.

The HUMAN-AI-T project aims to become the digital equivalent for humanity’s collective wisdom and ethical foundations. The platform will consolidate and preserve a vast diversity of human knowledge sources, including:

Religious and spiritual teachings

Philosophical traditions

International treaties and legal frameworks

Ethical doctrines

Indigenous wisdom and local traditions

Historical lessons from civilizations across the globe

Human rights principles and democratic values





By integrating these diverse dimensions of human experience into AI learning environments, the project seeks to ensure that future AI systems understand not only data and logic, but also the ethical, cultural, emotional, and spiritual intricacies that define humanity itself.

The initiative recognizes that humanity’s greatest strength lies in its diversity, compassion, creativity, and moral consciousness, qualities that must not be lost in the race toward technological supremacy.

“The future of intelligence must remain human-centric, trustworthy, and ethically governed,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “Humanity cannot delegate its destiny entirely to autonomous systems. As these technologies advance, we must embed our values, ethics, and collective wisdom into the technologies we create, ensuring that innovation strengthens freedom, dignity, peace, and human progress. The decisions we make today will define whether AI advances human progress or undermines it.”

The HUMAN-AI-T initiative is intended to evolve into a global movement bringing together leaders from technology, governments, academia, philosophy, religion, cybersecurity, law, and civil society to collaboratively shape the future of responsible AI and Quantum governance.

As the world enters what many experts describe as the defining technological transition of the century, WISeKey believes that the decisions made today will determine whether Artificial Intelligence becomes humanity’s greatest ally — or its greatest unmanaged risk.

The time to act is now.

To join and sign the HUMAN-AI-T Manifesto, visit:

www.wisekey.com/embedding-human-values-into-ai/

To join the global WhatsApp discussion group, visit:

HUMAN-AI-T WhatsApp Community

#AI #HumanAI #Davos2026 #EthicalAI #QuantumComputing #Cybersecurity #Trust #DigitalTransformation #HumanCentricAI #WISeKey #Innovation #FutureOfAI

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey’s anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey’s plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the proposed business combination between WISeSat and Columbus Acquisition Corp.; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey’s ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey’s filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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