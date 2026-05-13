Mitsui Kinzoku Backs Emerald Fund to Tap Global Startup Innovation in Climate Tech, Robotics and Next Gen Computing

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Technology Ventures, a globally recognized venture capital firm focused on industrial innovation, has announced Mitsui Kinzoku as a new limited partner in its Industrial Innovation Fund. The investment underscores Mitsui Kinzoku’s commitment to accelerating innovation and expanding its global technology sourcing capabilities in response to rapidly evolving industrial and sustainability challenges.

As a leading manufacturer of non-ferrous metals and advanced materials, Mitsui Kinzoku operates at the heart of industries undergoing profound transformation. Demand for advanced materials is expected to grow significantly, driven by electrification, semiconductor expansion, and next-generation computing. Global battery demand alone is projected to increase more than fivefold by 2030. Against this backdrop, access to breakthrough technologies and scalable innovation ecosystems has become a strategic imperative.

Through its partnership with Emerald, Mitsui Kinzoku gains direct access to a curated pipeline of high-potential startups addressing critical challenges across carbon neutrality, robotics, batteries, next gen energy and computing. Emerald’s platform, built on over 25 years of industrial venture investing and more than €1.3 billion in assets under management and advisory, provides limited partners not only capital deployment opportunities but also structured pathways to collaboration. This includes joint development, pilot projects, manufacturing partnerships, and commercial scaling opportunities, enabling Mitsui Kinzoku to translate emerging technologies into tangible business value faster.

Emerald has established itself as a key bridge between global startups and leading industrial corporations, particularly in Japan. Over the past decade, the firm has built one of the most active industrial innovation networks in the region, annually convening innovation leaders from more than 100 Japanese corporations at its Tokyo Open Innovation Conference. Mitsui Kinzoku becomes Emerald’s 13th Japanese LP, joining industry leaders such as DIC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Nabtesco.

This growing Japanese LP base reflects a broader shift: Corporations in Japan are increasingly turning to venture capital partnerships to stay competitive, with corporate venture investments now accounting for over 20% of global venture activity. Emerald’s model uniquely combines investment expertise with deep industrial integration, ensuring that partnerships deliver measurable strategic outcomes as well as financial returns.

For Mitsui Kinzoku, this collaboration is expected to accelerate the identification of new business opportunities while strengthening its position in high-growth sectors. By combining its core strengths in materials science with Emerald’s global innovation reach, the company aims to drive both near-term impact and long-term transformation.

About Mitsui Kinzoku

Mitsui Kinzoku is a Japan-based global materials company and a leading manufacturer of non-ferrous metals and advanced materials, providing innovative solutions primarily for the automotive and electronics industries. Leveraging its core strengths in non-ferrous metals, functional materials, and recycling technologies, the company develops and manufactures a wide range of high-performance products, including automotive components, semiconductor materials, battery materials, and engineered materials. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and resource circulation, Mitsui Kinzoku collaborates with partners around the world to create new value and will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1.3 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

CONTACT FOR EMERALD:

info@emerald.vc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b6e4d7d-c6b5-4ced-b8bf-640e9d94d8f7.