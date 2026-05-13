Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

 | Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).

Gintaras Bertašius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu

Attachment


Attachments

2026-05-12 Notifications on transactions concluded by managers
GlobeNewswire

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