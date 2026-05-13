Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Gintaras Bertašius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu
Attachment
| Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine
Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Gintaras Bertašius
Director General
Phone: +370 441 55 330
Email: gintaras.bertasius@vilvi.eu
Attachment
VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB, Baltic Dairy Board SIA and Marijampolės pieno konservai UAB, which joined the...Read More
The Supervisory Council of Vilkyškių pieninė AB (company code 277160980, hereinafter – the Company) on 23 April 2026 elected the Board of the Company for a new term of office. Following the decision...Read More