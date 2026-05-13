EXOSENS UNIFIES ALL ITS PRODUCTS UNDER ONE BRAND

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - 13 MAY 2026

Exosens is gradually unifying all its brands under a single Exosens brand, in order to enhance the clarity of its offering and the visibility of its activities

This evolution follows the Group's growth since its IPO, which has been marked by a significant increase in the visibility and awareness of the Exosens brand

Exosens (EXENS, FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces it is bringing together all its brands under the "Exosens" name.

This marks an important step in the Group's development, and is in line with the trajectory it has followed since its IPO. Almost two years after this important milestone, Exosens has actively strengthened its visibility in its markets and continued to implement its growth strategy, both organically and through targeted acquisitions.

Over this period, Exosens has integrated leading technological expertise and built up a unique portfolio of solutions covering the entire amplification, detection and imaging spectrum. This has enabled the Group to significantly strengthen its positions in critical markets such as Defense, Nuclear, Life Sciences and Industrial Control, while integrating complementary teams, technologies and portfolios.

As part of this move, products from the group Exosens currently marketed under different brands, such as Photonis, Xenics, El-Mul or Telops and more recently Noxant, Phasics and Emberion will gradually come under the Exosens brand. The unification of these brands under the Exosens name is a natural step in the integration of the Group. This will provide customers and partners with a simpler, more coherent and clearer understanding of the Group's offering, while enabling all products to fully benefit from the strength, reputation and credibility of the Exosens name on an international scale.

"This marks a new phase in Exosens’ growth. By bringing our products together under a single brand, we are affirming the consistency of our offering and strengthening the Group's visibility in all our markets. This unification also reflects our desire to capitalize on the collective strength of our teams and technologies to continue to innovate and support our customers in their most demanding missions", says Paul Ryckaert, Chief Strategy Officer at Exosens.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group - exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78

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