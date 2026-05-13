WellStat and PointGrab Launch Integration that Helps Buildings Respond to People, Not Schedules

New York, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellStat, the building performance platform unifying energy management, indoor air quality, and demand response, today announced a deep integration with PointGrab Ltd., an AI-powered occupancy sensing data platform serving customers across EMEA and North America. The combined solution connects real-time human occupancy data directly to HVAC, ventilation, and grid optimization systems — replacing the static schedules that have driven decades of unnecessary energy waste in commercial buildings.

The timing reflects four pressures converging on commercial real estate simultaneously: surging HVAC operating costs, unpredictable hybrid occupancy patterns that render fixed schedules obsolete, heightened tenant expectations around indoor air quality, and growing utility incentives for intelligent demand response participation. Together, these pressures have created an urgent need for buildings that can adapt in real time to how spaces are used.

“Buildings should respond to people, not schedules. This integration closes the loop between occupancy data and operational action — not as a dashboard feature, but as a live control layer that adjusts ventilation, heating, and energy systems in real time based on where people are. That is a fundamentally different standard of performance.”

— Vivek Sanan, Chief Product Officer, WellStat

PointGrab’s CogniPoint sensors use edge-AI optical processing to deliver real-time occupancy data across office environments — without capturing or storing personally identifiable information. That anonymous telemetry feeds directly into the WellStat platform, which translates it into dynamic HVAC setpoints, demand control ventilation rates, and targeted demand response strategies.

Independent research validates the opportunity. A 2025 Schneider Electric study found that occupancy-based controls reduce operational energy and carbon emissions by up to 22% in meeting room environments alone. Across broader HVAC optimization deployments, industry benchmarks consistently show 15–30% reductions in energy consumption when systems are driven by real occupancy rather than fixed schedules.

“Occupancy sensing has historically stopped at the dashboard — useful for space planning, invisible to the building itself. By integrating directly with WellStat, our data moves from insight to action: it changes what the HVAC system does, how the ventilation responds, and how a building performs during a grid event. That is the outcome our customers have been asking for.”

— Amir Einav, CEO, PointGrab

The joint solution addresses three high-value use cases for commercial real estate operators:

Occupancy-based demand control ventilation: Ventilation rates adjust zone-by-zone to actual presence, eliminating the energy penalty of conditioning air for empty spaces while keeping CO₂, VOC, and particulate levels within healthy ranges wherever people are working.

Ventilation rates adjust zone-by-zone to actual presence, eliminating the energy penalty of conditioning air for empty spaces while keeping CO₂, VOC, and particulate levels within healthy ranges wherever people are working. Precision demand response: During grid events, operators can execute deep load curtailment in vacant zones first — protecting occupied spaces from comfort or IAQ impact — enabling more reliable event performance and stronger incentive revenue.

During grid events, operators can execute deep load curtailment in vacant zones first — protecting occupied spaces from comfort or IAQ impact — enabling more reliable event performance and stronger incentive revenue. ESG and portfolio reporting: Occupancy-correlated energy data feeds directly into ESG compliance workflows, giving sustainability teams verifiable evidence that efficiency measures did not compromise the occupant comfort or indoor environmental quality.

The WellStat and PointGrab integration is available immediately, with 60–90 day pilot programs structured to produce verifiable outcomes across energy savings, IAQ compliance, and demand response performance. Pilots are scoped to priority operational floors, high-utilization meeting environments, and representative HVAC zones to maximize measurable impact within a defined timeframe.

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About WellStat

WellStat is a building performance platform that unifies energy management, indoor air quality monitoring, tenant billing and demand response into a single operational layer. By turning real-time data into automated action, WellStat helps commercial real estate owners and operators reduce costs, improve environmental performance, and enhance occupant experience. Learn more at wellstat.io.

About PointGrab