First three months 2026 interim report: solid performance and debut asset rotation transaction completed. Full-year 2026 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Investments reiterated

AB “Ignitis grupė” publishes its First three months 2026 interim report, which is attached to this notice.

Financial performance

Our Adjusted EBITDA for the first three months of 2026 amounted to EUR 192.2 million (+2.0% YoY). The growth was driven by the stronger performance of Networks and Customers & Solutions business segments.



In 3M 2026, our Investments amounted to EUR 156.9 million (+7.1% YoY). Networks accounted for 70.6% of total Investments, Green Capacities represented – 24.9%. The increase in Investments was driven by higher Investments in Networks, primarily related to the expansion of the electricity distribution network, and was partly offset by lower Investments in the Green Capacities, as six projects reached COD in 2025.

Our Net Debt decreased to EUR 1,893.1 million as of 31 March 2026 (-1.0% compared to EUR 1,912.0 million as of 31 December 2025), driven by the completed transaction for the sale of a 49% in Vilnius CHP, which was partly offset by higher working capital needs. Supported by an increase in FFO, our FFO LTM/Net Debt ratio improved to 21.5% (compared to 21.0% as of 31 December 2025).



Business development

Green Capacities:

- Installed Capacity stands at 2.1 GW, with an additional 0.6 GW Under Construction;

- debut asset rotation transaction completed.

Customers & Solutions :

- 1,854 (+55 since 31 December 2025) EV charging points installed.

Sustainability

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and contractors is one of the most fundamental priorities of the Group. However, in February 2026, a contractor employee was fatally injured during work. We are committed to take every possible measure to prevent such tragedies in the future. Our employee TRIR was 0.0 (-1.41 YoY) with no incidents reported in 3M 2026, and contractor TRIR was 1.01 (+0.55 YoY).

Our carbon intensity (Scope 1 & 2) amounted to 214 g CO2-eq/kWh (-12.8% YoY). The decrease was driven by lower electricity generation from natural gas at Elektrėnai Complex.



Shareholder returns and 2026 outlook

In line with our Dividend Policy, a dividend of EUR 0.683 per share (+3.0% YoY), corresponding to EUR 49.4 million, was paid for H2 2025.

We reiterate our full-year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of EUR 550–600 million, and Investments guidance of EUR 590–690 million.



Key financial indicators (APM1)

EUR, millions 3M 2026 3M 2025 Change Adjusted EBITDA 192.2 188.5 2.0% Green Capacities 86.3 109.3 (21.0%) Networks 80.7 74.1 8.9% Reserve Capacities 15.2 17.4 (12.6%) Customers & Solutions 13.1 (14.2) n/a Other activities and eliminations2 (3.1) 1.9 n/a Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.1% 23.5% (3.4 pp) EBITDA 175.4 160.1 9.6% Adjusted EBIT 126.3 138.4 (8.7%) Operating profit (EBIT) 109.5 110.0 (0.5%) Adjusted Net Profit 86.7 107.8 (19.6%) Net profit 72.8 83.9 (13.2%) Investments 156.9 146.5 7.1% Networks 110.8 65.5 69.2% Green Capacities 39.1 71.4 (45.2%) Customers & Solutions 2.0 5.2 (61.5%) Reserve Capacities 1.7 0.5 240.0% Other activities and eliminations2 3.3 3.9 (15.4%) FFO 154.8 149.2 3.8% FCF (74.3) 16.7 n/a Adjusted ROE LTM 8.0% 11.3% (3.3 pp) ROE LTM 6.0% 10.0% (4.0 pp) Adjusted ROCE LTM 7.1% 8.9% (1.8 pp) ROCE LTM 5.8% 8.1% (2.3 pp) EPS 1.01 1.16 (12.9%) DPS 0.683 0.663 3.0% 31 Mar 2026 31 Dec 2025 Change Net Debt 1,893.1 1,912.0 (1.0%) Net Working Capital 134.7 43.6 91.1 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times 3.44 3.50 (1.7%) FFO LTM/Net Debt 21.5% 21.0% 0.5 pp

1. All, except ‘Net profit’, are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Definitions and formulas of the financial indicators are available on our website.

2. ‘Other activities and eliminations’ includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.



Earnings call

In relation to the publication of the 3M 2026 results and Strategic Plan 2026–2029, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call online, please register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Ignitis3M2026resultsandStrategicPlan2026-2029

It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting ‘Call me’ option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group’s Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

The First three months 2026 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

Strategic Plan 2026–2029 will be available for download prior the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/about-us/strategy



For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

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