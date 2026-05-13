Fangzhou Showcases “AI+H2H” Chronic Disease Service Innovations at the National Intelligent Medicine Conference

WUHAN, China, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‑driven Internet healthcare solutions, participated in the 2026 National Medical Industry Academic and Industry Integration Conference, held from May 6 to 9 in Wuhan. At the health management sub‑forum, Fangzhou presented its innovative “AI+Chronic Disease Service” solutions, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in chronic disease care.

AI+H2H Ecosystem Underpins Full‑Cycle Chronic Disease Care

In response to persistent challenges facing the healthcare industry, such as physicians’ time constraints, limited patient awareness of chronic disease risks, and poor medication adherence, Fangzhou emphasized the importance of integrated care that connects the hospital and the home. Drawing on a network of 251,000 registered doctors and a robust technology platform, the Company’s AI+H2H (Hospital‑to‑Home) ecosystem supports a full‑cycle approach to chronic disease management. Intelligent tools such as AI Health Assistants and AI Doctor Assistants streamline post‑clinic follow‑up, improve access to services, and extend care to more patients.

A Fangzhou executive commented at the sub‑forum: “Chronic disease management must bridge the gap between hospital and home by becoming part of patients’ everyday lives. Our AI+H2H approach helps deliver long‑term care that is coordinated, consistent, and personalized for every patient.”

Personalized Follow‑Up Delivers Tangible Outcomes

Chronic disease management requires long‑term engagement. Fangzhou centers its approach on structured follow‑ups, evolving from one‑off consultations to continuous care over the full course of a patient’s condition.

AI‑powered tools further improve efficiency. Patient feedback and assessment data are aggregated and reviewed to generate health reports for physicians, significantly reducing the administrative burden without sacrificing quality of care. Long‑term members also gain access to tailored health plans, dynamic monitoring, early‑warning alerts and individualized medication guidance, ensuring truly comprehensive, ongoing support.

Strengthening its Role as a Trusted Long‑Term Health Partner

In line with trends in intelligent healthcare and collaboration between industry and academia, Fangzhou continues to refine its AI+Chronic Disease Care ecosystem, broadening its service capabilities and enhancing the patient experience. The Company aims to be a trusted long‑term health partner, using technology to deliver accessible, high‑quality chronic disease management and to set a benchmark for sustainable innovation in healthcare.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‑enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com .

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Xingwei Zhao

Director of Public Relations

Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‑looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.