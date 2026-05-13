Aligos Therapeutics Announces Ten Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the EASL Congress 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced ten abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2026, being held May 27 – 30, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. The abstracts released today can be found on the EASL website at https://www.easlcongress.eu/.

Details on the abstracts are as follows:

Pevifoscorvir sodium: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 588

Title: Sustained reduction of HBV antigen levels at ≥6 months follow-up in HBeAg-positive participants with chronic hepatitis B infection after 96 weeks of 300 mg pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy

Presenter: Professor Lung-Yi Loey Mak, MBBS(HK), MD(HK), MRCP(UK), PDipID (HK), FHKCP, FHKAM (Medicine), FRCP (Glasg), FRCP (Edin), FRCP, Clinical Assistant Professor at The University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: May 27, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Abstract #: 602

Title: Pevifoscorvir sodium demonstrated profound antiviral activity in untreated HBeAg+ subjects, regardless of baseline ALT level

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: May 27, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Abstract #: 586

Title: Population pharmacokinetics of pevifoscorvir sodium (ALG-000184) in healthy participants and participants with chronic hepatitis B in support of phase 2 dose selection

Presenter: Kha Le, PhD

Date/Time: May 27, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis B and D: New therapies, unapproved therapies or strategies

Abstract #: 570

Title: ALG-001075, the parent of pevifoscorvir sodium, exhibits potent in vitro antiviral properties compared to other HBV capsid assembly modulators in clinical development

Presenter: Yannick Debing, PhD

Date/Time: May 28, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

Abstract #: 634

Title: Potent and durable off-treatment reduction of HBsAg levels and cccDNA-derived transcripts by the CAM-E ALG-001075 in cell-based experiments

Presenter: Professor Barbara Testoni, PhD, HDR, DR2 INSERM - Team Leader "Hepatitis Viruses and Liver pathogenesis". Université Claude Bernand Lyon 1, Inserm UMR 1350 - PaThLiv

Date/Time: May 28, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

ALG-170675: Potential best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 587

Title: The potentially best-in-class HBV ASO ALG-170674 demonstrates additive to synergistic antiviral activities when combined with other anti-HBV modalities

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Date/Time: May 28, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

ALG-055009: Potential best-in-class small molecule THR- β Agonist for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Abstract #: 184

Title: Synergistic fat mass loss in diet-induced obese mice when thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist ALG-055009 was administered in combination with incretin receptor agonists

Presenter: Xuan Luong, PhD

Date/Time: May 30, 2025 at 8:30am – 4:00pm CET

Session: Poster - MASLD: Experimental and pathophysiology

Preclinical

Abstract #: 606

Title: Antisense oligonucleotide-based strategy to target hepatitis delta virus infections

Presenter: Julie Lucifora, PhD, HDR, Director of Research, INSERM, CIRI - Centre International de Recherche en Infectiologie

Date/Time: May 28, 2026 at 12:45 – 1:45pm CET; May 28, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Poster Tour – Track 8 – Viral Hepatitis; Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

Abstract #: 610

Title: Discovery of novel HDV entry inhibitors with selectivity over bile acid inhibition

Presenter: David McGowan, MS

Date/Time: May 28, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

Abstract #: 620

Title: Preclinical characterization of ALG-093940, a potent and orally bioavailable small molecule PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection and liver cancer

Presenter: Heleen Roose, PhD

Date/Time: May 28, 2026 at 8:30am – 5:00pm CET

Session: Viral Hepatitis: Experimental and pathophysiology

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2026 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



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