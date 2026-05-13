AB “Ignitis grupė” Strategic Plan 2026–2029: strategic focus on green flexibility, networks and value-over-volume approach

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) publishes its Strategic Plan 2026–2029, which is attached to this notice. The Group continues to implement its ambitious strategy with the purpose to create a 100% secure and green energy ecosystem and to strengthen regional energy transition, which contributes to competitiveness and economic growth. We secure local, reliable energy to support household well-being, enhance business competitiveness and attract energy-intensive industries.

Strategic plan overview

Over the past three years, we have delivered strong strategic growth, nearly doubling Installed Green Capacities from 1.2 GW to 2.1 GW and increasing onshore wind and solar capacity 4.4 times to reach 1.0 GW.

The Group is entering a new stage of energy transition, shifting from rapid capacity build-out to a value-over-volume approach. Over the 2026–2029 period, we will put our strategic focus on green flexibility and Networks that enable electrification and resilience. Data centres will be a new opportunity for growth to utilise new market opportunities.

The Group’s target is to reach 2.8–3.2 GW of Installed Green Capacities by 2029, with green flexibility capacity already accounting for half of Ignitis Group’s 2.7 GW Green Capacities Portfolio (Installed and Under Construction). By developing green generation and flexibility in line with market demand and system needs, we aim to achieve our strategic goal of 4–5 GW and deliver disciplined, value-creating decarbonisation that drives business value.

Financial targets

In 2026–2029, we plan to invest EUR 2.5–3.0 billion. We will direct around 55% of total Investments (EUR 1.4–1.6 billion) towards the expansion of a resilient and efficient electricity distribution network that enables electrification and is one of the key components of successful energy transition and security.

We will direct around 40% of total Investments (EUR 1.0–1.2 billion) towards further development of green generation and green flexibility technologies to increase Installed Green Capacities to 2.8–3.2 GW by 2029, compared to 2.1 GW in 2025. All Investments will be made based on a selective approach.

According to the Strategic Plan, our focused Investments and operational efficiency with a sustainable 10% cost reduction in real terms should translate into Adjusted EBITDA within the range of EUR 640–700 million and Adjusted Net Profit within the range of EUR 250–290 million at the end of 2029, and an average Adjusted ROCE at the level of 6.5–7.5% over the 2026–2029 period. We target to maintain our credit rating of ‘BBB’ and above over the 2026–2029 period, supported by disciplined financial management.

Ignitis Group expects adjusted EPS of 3.5–4.0 EUR in 2029. The Group has also reconfirmed the DPS floor for the strategic period, with at least EUR 1.54 dividend per share for 2029. This implies an estimated dividend yield of 7.2% for 2029.

Decarbonisation priorities and outstanding customer experience

Our updated Strategic Plan includes decarbonisation priorities that drive business value and ensure energy security. We aim to reduce the carbon intensity of the Group’s Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (to 180 g CO 2 -eq/kWh by 2029, a 14% reduction compared to 2025) while safeguarding the reliable operation of the power system and balancing needs.

The Group’s Strategic Plan also focuses on delivering outstanding customer experience through reliable smart energy solutions and building a leading EV charging platform in the Baltics that enables transport electrification.

Long-term performance objectives

In line with the Strategic Plan, the Group’s Supervisory Board approved the long-term performance objectives and targets for the 2026–2029 period, which are used to determine a variable part of remuneration for key executives.

The details of the long-term incentive performance objectives for the 2026–2029 period are available in the Strategic Plan’s annexes and on our website.

Earnings call

In relation to the publication of the 3M 2026 results and the Strategic Plan 2026–2029, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.

To join the earnings call online, please register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Ignitis3M2026resultsandStrategicPlan2026-2029

It will also be possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here . After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting ‘Call me’ option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group’s Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available for download prior to the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

The First three months 2026 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents will be available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-presentations-and-fact-sheets

The Strategic Plan 2026–2029 will be available for download prior to the call at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/about-us/strategy



For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt

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