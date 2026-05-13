Inventiva to Present Abstracts at the EASL Congress 2026

Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), May 13, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA ) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced the presentation of two abstracts at the upcoming annual congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver, EASL Congress 2026, to be held from May 27 to 30, 2026 in Barcelona.

Details of the presentations are as follow:

Abstract title: Lanifibranor-induced improvements in histological parameters and cardiometabolic markers in MASH are independent of weight change and closely associated with adiponectin induction Publication number: FRI-189 Type of presentation: Poster presentation Authors: Mary E Rinella, Guillaume Wettstein, Philippe Huot-Marchand, Jason Campagna, Sven Francque, Manal F. Abdelmalek Date: May 29, 2026





Abstract title: Ultrastructural assessment of liver sinusoidal endothelial cell capillarisation in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and its modulation by lanifibranor Publication number: SAT-117-YI Type of presentation: Poster presentation Authors: Shivani Chotkoe, Guillaume Wettstein, Joris De Man, Sofie Thys, Isabel Pintelon, Yang Lu, Nateneal Beyene, Jean-Louis Junien, Denise van der Graaff, Benedicte De Winter, Winnok H. De Vos, Luisa Vonghia, Wilhelmus J. Kwanten, Sven M. Francque Date: May 30, 2026

In addition, Inventiva will be present at the Congress at booth No. 35.

About Lanifibranor

Lanifibranor, Inventiva's most advanced drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule whose mechanism of action consists of inducing antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory effects as well as beneficial vascular and metabolic changes by activating all three-peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor ("PPAR") isoforms. PPARs are well-characterized nuclear receptors that regulate gene transcription. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist designed to activate all three PPAR isoforms in a moderate and equipotent manner, with balanced activation of PPARα and PPARδ, and partial activation of PPARγ. While other PPAR agonists exist that target one or two PPAR isoforms, lanifibranor is the only pan-PPAR agonist currently in clinical development. The Company believes that lanifibranor's moderate and balanced pan-PPAR modulator profile also contributes to the favorable safety and tolerability profile that has been observed in the clinical trials and preclinical studies in which it has been evaluated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted lanifibranor both Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of MASH.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). http://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com

Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com Media Relations

Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com

Alexis Feinberg: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment