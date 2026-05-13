Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market Size to Hit USD 358.32 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market size was valued at USD 144.007 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 358.32 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2026–2035.”

Market Growth is Propelled by Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Semiconductor Patterning Globally

Key Driving Markets for Nanoimprint Lithography One of the main factors driving the market for NIL systems is the growing need for high-resolution, affordable, and scalable semiconductor patterning. By eliminating the majority of required processes and expanding the process's operational range, direct nanoscale pattern transfer with NIL through mechanical imprinting reduces the requirement for intricate optical lithography steps and, as a result, production costs. Demand is being driven by applications in advanced photonics, memory devices, and specialty semiconductors. Additionally, the need for smaller electronic components and next-generation chip designs is forcing manufacturers to look into more accurate and efficient lithography techniques.

Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 144.007 Million

: 144.007 Million Market Size by 2035 : 358.32 Million

: 358.32 Million CAGR : 9.55% during 2026–2035

: 9.55% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

EV Group (EVG)

Canon Inc.

SUSS MicroTec SE

Nanonex Corp.

Obducat AB

NIL TECHNOLOGY (NILT)

AMO GmbH

Stensborg A/S

Germanlitho

Morphotonics

FUJIFILM Corporation

SCIVAX Corporation

GuangDuo Nano

Shin-Etsu Engineering

Seiwa Optical Co., Ltd.

Litho Tech Japan

SVG Optronics

Wuwei Zhizao

PRINANO Technology

EnTeng Electronics

Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type(Hot Embossing (HE), UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL), Micro Contact Printing (µ-CP))

• By Application(Semiconductors, Optical Devices, Biotechnology and Consumer Electronics)

• By End-User(Semiconductor Foundries, Photonics & Optical Manufacturers, Research & Academic Institutes, Medical Device Companies and Display OEMs)

• By Technology(Thermal Nanoimprint Lithography, UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography, Hybrid / Advanced NIL Systems and Roll-to-Plate / Step-and-Repeat NIL Systems)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography Held 63.80% Share in 2025; Hot Embossing (HE) is Fastest Growing with 41.60% Share by 2035

UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography holds the largest market share due to the UV-based technique providing high resolution (sub-10nm) patterning globally. Hot Embossing is identified as a fast-growing segment propelled by its affordability and more efficient process globally.

By Application, Semiconductors Held 46.30% Share in 2025; Semiconductors are Expected to Reach 50.80% Share by 2035

Semiconductors capture a significant portion of the application segment and it is also expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to its widespread use for advanced chip fabrication and next-generation electronic component manufacturing processes.

By End-User, Semiconductor Foundries Held 42.60% Share in 2025; Semiconductor Foundries are Expected to Reach 48.30% Share by 2035

The end-user segment is dominated by semiconductor segment and is also projected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period due to their crucial nature in large-scale chip manufacturing, operation at advanced nodes, and extensive global supply chain.

By Technology, UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography Held 51.80% Share in 2025; UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography is Expected to Reach 56.10% Share by 2035

Nanoimprint Lithography segment is expected to lead the market and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to greater nanoscale patterning accuracy and cost efficiency coupled with a well-established adoption in high-volume semiconductor and photonics manufacturing.

Regional Insights:

Due to its strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, rising adoption of new nanofabrication technologies, and substantial investment in research and development, Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market, with a share of 39.40% in 2025.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.16%, North America is the fastest-growing region in the nanoimprint lithography systems market. This growth is fueled by significant investments in advanced semiconductor fabrication, rising adoption of next-generation nanotechnology, and the presence of top technology companies and research institutions.

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Recent Developments:

In October 2025 — EV Group (EVG) received the “30 Years Nanoimprint Grand Achievement Award” at the 24th International Conference on Nanoimprint and Nanoprint Technology (NNT) in Dana Point, California, in recognition of its pioneering contributions to nanoimprint lithography, including the development and commercialization of high-volume manufacturing tools enabling global industrial adoption of NIL technology.

Exclusive Sections of the Nanoimprint Lithography Systems Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & SYSTEM METRICS – helps you understand nanoimprint lithography types, pattern transfer mechanisms, alignment precision, resist compatibility, and semiconductor fabrication integration.

– helps you understand nanoimprint lithography types, pattern transfer mechanisms, alignment precision, resist compatibility, and semiconductor fabrication integration. PATTERNING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate pattern fidelity, defect density, throughput efficiency, cycle time, and feature uniformity for advanced nanoscale manufacturing.

– helps you evaluate pattern fidelity, defect density, throughput efficiency, cycle time, and feature uniformity for advanced nanoscale manufacturing. EQUIPMENT ARCHITECTURE METRICS – helps you identify differences between full-wafer and step-and-repeat NIL systems, automation capabilities, motion control, and environmental management technologies.

– helps you identify differences between full-wafer and step-and-repeat NIL systems, automation capabilities, motion control, and environmental management technologies. MATERIALS & MOLD METRICS – helps you analyze mold materials, resist technologies, anti-sticking coatings, contamination control, and mold durability impacting production efficiency.

– helps you analyze mold materials, resist technologies, anti-sticking coatings, contamination control, and mold durability impacting production efficiency. PROCESS PRECISION & QUALITY CONTROL METRICS – helps you assess overlay accuracy, imprint force distribution, mechanical stress handling, and long-term pattern stability in NIL systems.

– helps you assess overlay accuracy, imprint force distribution, mechanical stress handling, and long-term pattern stability in NIL systems. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track patent activity, emerging NIL technologies, and innovation trends shaping the competitive landscape of the market.

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