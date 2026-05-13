DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com Announce Global Vendor, Wholesale & Investor Enrollment Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com, two next-generation digital marketplace platforms under development, today announced the opening of early enrollment for vendors, suppliers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, premium brands, strategic partners, and investors ahead of their anticipated Fall 2026 B2C launch.

In addition to the upcoming B2C marketplace, DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are already accepting wholesale inquiries and wholesale orders from serious qualified buyers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and strategic commercial partners worldwide.

The platforms are being designed to bring the power of global wholesale, cross-border sourcing, and duty-free-style value into one digital marketplace — accessible from anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

No airport required. No border required. No travel required.

A New Marketplace Model for the Duty-Free World

For decades, duty-free shopping has been limited to airports, cruise terminals, border shops, and international travel locations. At the same time, global wholesale commerce has expanded rapidly through large-scale online sourcing platforms.

DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com aim to combine these two powerful ideas: global marketplace access and duty-free-style value.

The platforms are being built to serve consumers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, distributors, retailers, and international suppliers looking for a new digital channel dedicated to duty-free food, beverages, spirits, confectionery, soft drinks, premium products, and global brands.

Duty-Free Meets Global Wholesale

DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are being developed as marketplace destinations for categories including:

Spirits • Beers • Wines • Champagne • Gourmet Foods • Soft Drinks • Energy Drinks • Chocolates • Confectionery • Perfumes • Beauty • Cosmetics • Watches • Jewelry • Fashion • Leather Goods • Sunglasses • Electronics • Travel Essentials • Gifts • Premium International Brands

The platforms are intended to support both B2B sales, which are already available for qualified wholesale buyers and commercial partners, and future B2C operations, expected to begin in Fall 2026.

Built for Vendors, Importers, Wholesalers & Global Suppliers

The company is actively inviting:

Food manufacturers

Beverage companies

Spirits brands

Wine and champagne suppliers

Beer suppliers

Soft drink companies

Energy drink brands

Water and juice companies

Coffee and tea suppliers

Chocolate and confectionery brands

Gourmet food suppliers

Premium snack brands

Perfume and fragrance brands

Beauty and cosmetics companies

Watch and jewelry brands

Fashion and leather goods suppliers

Travel retail product suppliers

Importers and exporters

Wholesalers and distributors

Authorized suppliers and brand representatives

Strategic logistics partners

Payment and technology partners

Serious qualified wholesale buyers from around the world

Premium international brands

Investors and commercial partners





Early participants may benefit from preferred category placement, first-mover visibility, wholesale buyer access, launch campaign exposure, and long-term positioning in a new duty-free-style global marketplace.

Launch Timeline

DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are currently under development and are already accepting wholesale orders and wholesale inquiries from serious qualified buyers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and commercial partners worldwide.

The company anticipates beginning live B2C operations in Fall 2026, while vendor, supplier, wholesale, importer, distributor, and investor enrollment is now open. B2B sales are already available for qualified wholesale buyers and commercial partners.

Statement from Management

“DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com were created from a simple vision: bringing the global marketplace power of Alibaba-style commerce into the duty-free world. We believe the future of duty-free is digital, global, wholesale-friendly, and accessible from home. Our goal is to connect brands, suppliers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and buyers worldwide through a new online duty-free-style marketplace.”

Get Involved

Vendors & Brands

Showcase your products on a future global duty-free marketplace.

Wholesalers & Importers

Access new sourcing, distribution, and international trade opportunities.

Investors

Participate in the early development of a potentially disruptive commerce platform.

Strategic Partners

Explore opportunities in logistics, sourcing, payment, technology, and international expansion.

Contact

DutyFreeAlibaba.com / AlibabaDutyFree.com

Website: www.dutyfreealibaba.com

Disclaimer

DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are independent platforms under development and are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Alibaba.com, or any of their subsidiaries or affiliates.

The use of the term “Alibaba-style” refers only to a general marketplace concept and does not imply any partnership, sponsorship, approval, or commercial relationship with Alibaba Group.

Vendors inquiries: vendors@dutyfreezone.com

Investor relations: invest@dutyfreezone.com