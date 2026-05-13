DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com Announce Global Vendor, Wholesale & Investor Enrollment Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com, two next-generation digital marketplace platforms under development, today announced the opening of early enrollment for vendors, suppliers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, premium brands, strategic partners, and investors ahead of their anticipated Fall 2026 B2C launch.
In addition to the upcoming B2C marketplace, DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are already accepting wholesale inquiries and wholesale orders from serious qualified buyers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and strategic commercial partners worldwide.
The platforms are being designed to bring the power of global wholesale, cross-border sourcing, and duty-free-style value into one digital marketplace — accessible from anywhere, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
No airport required. No border required. No travel required.
A New Marketplace Model for the Duty-Free World
For decades, duty-free shopping has been limited to airports, cruise terminals, border shops, and international travel locations. At the same time, global wholesale commerce has expanded rapidly through large-scale online sourcing platforms.
DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com aim to combine these two powerful ideas: global marketplace access and duty-free-style value.
The platforms are being built to serve consumers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, distributors, retailers, and international suppliers looking for a new digital channel dedicated to duty-free food, beverages, spirits, confectionery, soft drinks, premium products, and global brands.
Duty-Free Meets Global Wholesale
DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are being developed as marketplace destinations for categories including:
Spirits • Beers • Wines • Champagne • Gourmet Foods • Soft Drinks • Energy Drinks • Chocolates • Confectionery • Perfumes • Beauty • Cosmetics • Watches • Jewelry • Fashion • Leather Goods • Sunglasses • Electronics • Travel Essentials • Gifts • Premium International Brands
The platforms are intended to support both B2B sales, which are already available for qualified wholesale buyers and commercial partners, and future B2C operations, expected to begin in Fall 2026.
Built for Vendors, Importers, Wholesalers & Global Suppliers
The company is actively inviting:
- Food manufacturers
- Beverage companies
- Spirits brands
- Wine and champagne suppliers
- Beer suppliers
- Soft drink companies
- Energy drink brands
- Water and juice companies
- Coffee and tea suppliers
- Chocolate and confectionery brands
- Gourmet food suppliers
- Premium snack brands
- Perfume and fragrance brands
- Beauty and cosmetics companies
- Watch and jewelry brands
- Fashion and leather goods suppliers
- Travel retail product suppliers
- Importers and exporters
- Wholesalers and distributors
- Authorized suppliers and brand representatives
- Strategic logistics partners
- Payment and technology partners
- Serious qualified wholesale buyers from around the world
- Premium international brands
- Investors and commercial partners
Early participants may benefit from preferred category placement, first-mover visibility, wholesale buyer access, launch campaign exposure, and long-term positioning in a new duty-free-style global marketplace.
Launch Timeline
DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are currently under development and are already accepting wholesale orders and wholesale inquiries from serious qualified buyers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and commercial partners worldwide.
The company anticipates beginning live B2C operations in Fall 2026, while vendor, supplier, wholesale, importer, distributor, and investor enrollment is now open. B2B sales are already available for qualified wholesale buyers and commercial partners.
Statement from Management
“DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com were created from a simple vision: bringing the global marketplace power of Alibaba-style commerce into the duty-free world. We believe the future of duty-free is digital, global, wholesale-friendly, and accessible from home. Our goal is to connect brands, suppliers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and buyers worldwide through a new online duty-free-style marketplace.”
Get Involved
Vendors & Brands
Showcase your products on a future global duty-free marketplace.
Wholesalers & Importers
Access new sourcing, distribution, and international trade opportunities.
Investors
Participate in the early development of a potentially disruptive commerce platform.
Strategic Partners
Explore opportunities in logistics, sourcing, payment, technology, and international expansion.
Contact
DutyFreeAlibaba.com / AlibabaDutyFree.com
Website: www.dutyfreealibaba.com
Disclaimer
DutyFreeAlibaba.com and AlibabaDutyFree.com are independent platforms under development and are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Alibaba.com, or any of their subsidiaries or affiliates.
The use of the term “Alibaba-style” refers only to a general marketplace concept and does not imply any partnership, sponsorship, approval, or commercial relationship with Alibaba Group.
Vendors inquiries: vendors@dutyfreezone.com
Investor relations: invest@dutyfreezone.com