Willis launches integrated risk and insurance solution for carbon capture

LONDON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of its Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) insurance solution.

The CCS is a fully integrated insurance suite designed specifically to support developers and operators across the CO₂ capture, transportation, and storage value chain. It adapts upstream energy, marine, liability and environmental protections to the risks of CCS operations.

The solution is designed to provide bankability enabling coverage, aligned with regulatory and carbon credit requirements, and is built to support operators, investors and emitters across every stage of a project lifecycle. The service offering extends beyond conventional insurance to include front-end engineering design (FEED) phase risk engineering support, best-practice knowledge sharing, contractual risk allocation advice, lender and regulatory support, and tailored insurance solutions.

Key coverage points include:

End‑to‑end risk coverage across the CCS value chain, from construction and commissioning through long‑term operations

Protection for physical assets and revenues, including property damage, business interruption, and value‑chain downtime

Certainty of risk transfer for complex CCS exposures, covering first‑of‑a‑kind technologies

Comprehensive liability protection, addressing third‑party claims, plume migration, terminal operations, and off‑spec CO₂ risks

Leakage event response and remediation cover, funding corrective measures following unintended CO₂ releases

Financial protection under carbon credit and offtake regimes, mitigating exposure to non‑delivery penalties and mandatory carbon market obligations.

Marie Reiter, head of global broking strategy, natural resources at Willis, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our CCS solution, designed to support the next phase of carbon capture and storage deployment. Carbon capture and storage projects face first-of-a-kind risks, complex contractual structures, and rapidly evolving regulatory requirements. Effective risk management is critical to building bankability and long-term resilience.”

Full details of the launch can be found here.



About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Media contacts

Jo Barrett

jo.barrett@wtwco.com / +44 7940703911

Lauren David:

Lauren.david@wtwco.com / +44 7385947619