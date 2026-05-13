Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2026: Standalone T-Box Installations Account for Over 74% - Domestic Suppliers Including Neusoft Zhixing, Huawei, and GosuncnWelink Lead the Market

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Based on 2025 market data and the latest business layouts of OEMs and suppliers from 2025 to 2026, this report analyzes the development status quo and future trends of China's passenger car T-Box market from the dimensions of overall market landscape, 5G adoption, V2X integration, RedCap lightweighting, and satellite communication convergence.



Rapid development of the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) industry continues to drive the upgrade of in-vehicle communication technologies. As a core component of intelligent connected vehicles, T-Box (Telematics Box) has witnessed profound changes in its market form, technological iteration, and industrial structure.



In 2025, the installation rate of Telematics function in China's passenger cars reached 93.6%, approaching full popularization. Standalone T-Box units remain the mainstream in the market, while integration, 5G adoption, and function convergence have become core industry trends. Meanwhile, the commercial application of new technologies such as 5G-A, V2X, RedCap, and satellite communication has further promoted the upgrade of the T-Box market toward high added value and multi-scenario adaptation.



Standalone T-Box Installations Account for Over 74%; Domestic Suppliers Including Neusoft Zhixing, Huawei, and GosuncnWelink Lead the Market



At present, T-Box is still the primary terminal for automobile remote communication, with an installation share of 74.2% in 2025. Domestic suppliers such as Neusoft Zhixing, Huawei, and GosuncnWelink have gradually become market leaders through customer tie-ins and product upgrades.



In China's 2025 passenger car market, 6 out of the top 10 T-Box suppliers are domestic players, with a rising market share.



Neusoft Zhixing remains the second-largest and the largest domestic T-Box supplier, holding an 11.5% market share. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neusoft Group focusing on software-hardware integrated products for intelligent vehicle connectivity, its key customers include GWM Haval, Tank, Hongqi, Geely Galaxy, ZEEKR, etc. Its product portfolio has expanded and upgraded from traditional 4G T-Box to smart antennas, 5G/V2X T-Box, and 5G fully localized solutions.



Huawei is the second-largest domestic supplier, mainly supplying OEMs including Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA), Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz. Driven by HIMA, its market share grew significantly in 2025. Huawei's core advantage lies in its vertically integrated capabilities of "communication module + chip + operating system + cloud service", building a full-stack technical system from underlying hardware to upper-layer applications.



GosuncnWelink ranks third among domestic suppliers. Boosted by OEMs of Geely Group (Geely, Galaxy, Lynk & Co, Geometry), Changan Group (Deepal), and Chery Group (iCAR) in 2025, its market share grew notably. In 2025-2026, GosuncnWelink T-Box is being integrated with new communication modules such as 5G RedCap, 5G NR, satellite communication, and V2X, enriching functions and enhancing product competitiveness.



5G T-Box Enters Large-Scale Popularization Stage; to Reach 91.8% Market Share by 2033



Relying on the well-deployed domestic 5G infrastructure, China had 4.838 million 5G base stations by the end of 2025, covering all towns and 95% of administrative villages, while 5G-A networks covered over 330 cities, laying a network foundation for the large-scale popularization of 5G T-Box.



From 2022 to 2025, installations of 5G-equipped T-Box surged from 497,000 units to 5.862 million units, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 120%. The installation rate jumped rapidly from 2.5% to 25.6%, rising by 23.1 percentage points in three years, officially entering the large-scale popularization stage.

Suppliers including Neusoft Zhixing, Huawei, GosuncnWelink, and LGE take the lead in the fast-growing 5G T-Box market.



C-NCAP Regulation Upgrade Accelerates Mass Production of 5G C-V2X T-Box



V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) is a core technology of intelligent connected vehicles, and T-Box, as the core of in-vehicle communication, has become the mainstream carrier for C-V2X pre-installation. In February 2026, China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) issued the draft for comments of C-NCAP 2027 Edition, upgrading V2X from a bonus item to a core variable affecting vehicle safety ratings and adding multiple mandatory audit items, becoming a key policy driver for pre-installation and large-scale commercialization of C-V2X.



5G RedCap T-Box Boasts Obvious Cost Advantages and Has Been Mass-Produced and Deployed



As a lightweight 5G technology, RedCap has been reasonably simplified in bandwidth, antenna configuration, modulation mode, etc. While meeting basic IoV demands such as remote monitoring, OTA, and data upload, it effectively reduces chip and module costs, with lower power consumption and simpler hardware design. It achieves better cost performance and economic efficiency for large-scale deployment without compromising core service experience.



5G RedCap T-Box has a significant cost advantage over traditional 5G T-Box, reducing the hardware cost of a single terminal by about 20-30%. In 2025, 5G RedCap T-Box was mass-produced and pre-installed in vehicles, with the representative model being Chery iCAR V23. Models equipped with 5G RedCap T-Box retain 5G's core communication capabilities of low latency and high reliability while optimizing cost and power consumption, providing a cost-effective solution for popularizing 5G intelligent connectivity in mainstream models priced at 100,000-150,000 yuan.



Major suppliers of 5G RedCap T-Box include GosuncnWelink, Lan-You Technology, Jingwei HiRain, INTEST, Marelli, etc.



Satellite Communication-Enabled T-Box: Advantages of Satellite Communication via T-Box Multiplexing



Satellite communication deployment in vehicles fills the coverage gaps of terrestrial cellular networks, enabling full-area, continuous, and reliable networking support for vehicles. In remote roads, mountainous areas, deserts, oceans, and other areas hard to cover by terrestrial base stations, it stably supports critical IoV services such as emergency calls, vehicle positioning, fault reporting, remote monitoring, and OTA upgrades without interruption, significantly improving driving safety and emergency rescue capabilities.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of T-Box

1.1 Definition and System Architecture of T-Box

1.2 Communication between T-Box and CAN

1.3 Development History of T-Box

1.4 T-Box Policies

1.5 Network Access Statistics of T-Box in China

1.6 Overview of T-Box Market

1.7 Standalone T-Box Market

1.8 Representative T-Box Solutions of OEMs

2 5G T-Box Market

2.1 5G Communication Modules

2.2 Overview of 5G T-Box

2.3 5G T-Box Market

2.4 5G RedCap Communication Modules

2.5 5G RedCap T-Box

3 Integration of V2X and T-Box

3.1 V2X Communication Technology

3.2 V2X Communication Modules

3.3 Integration of V2X and T-Box

4 Integration of Satellite Communication and T-Box

4.1 In-vehicle Satellite Communication Technology

4.2 Satellite Communication Layout of OEMs

4.3 In-vehicle Satellite Communication Chips and Modules

4.4 Integration of In-vehicle Satellite Communication and T-Box

5 Integration of Domain Controller and T-Box

5.1 Evolution of T-Box Form to Domain Controller

5.2 Integration of T-Box in Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

5.3 Integration of T-Box in Zonal Controller/Central Computing Unit

5.4 Integration of T-Box in Body Domain Controller

6 Global T-Box Suppliers

6.1 LG Electronics

6.2 Denso

6.3 AUMOVIO

6.4 Valeo

6.5 Harman

6.6 Visteon

6.7 Bosch

6.8 Ficosa

6.9 Marelli

7 Chinese T-Box Suppliers

7.1 Neusoft Zhixing

7.2 Lan-You Technology

7.3 GosuncnWelinkwelink Technology

7.4 Jingwei HiRain

7.5 Desay SV

7.6 Shanghai Changxing

7.7 INTEST

7.8 Joynext

7.9 Hopechart IoT

7.10 Yaxon Zhilian

7.11 Yodosmart Automotive Technology

7.12 Other Suppliers

8 T-Box Industrial Chain, Summary and Development Trends

8.1 T-Box Industrial Chain

8.2 T-Box Cost Structure

8.3 Key Components of T-Box

8.4 Communication Modules (WIFI & Bluetooth)

8.5 Control Module (Automotive-grade MCU)

8.6 Storage Module

8.7 Power Module

8.8 Connection Interface

8.9 Summary of T-Box Supplier Solutions

8.10 T-Box Market Size and Trends

8.11 Competitive Landscape of Chinese T-Box Suppliers

8.12 T-Box Development Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oe4r17

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