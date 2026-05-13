China and Global LiDAR Application Research Report 2025-2026 Featuring 7 LiDAR Component Suppliers, 15 Domestic Automotive LiDAR Suppliers, and 11 Foreign Automotive LiDAR Suppliers

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LiDAR (Automotive, Pan-Robotics, etc.) Application Research Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



LiDAR research: hardware competition shifts to combined sensing capabilities from "point cloud" to "images" and from automotive to robots



The "LiDAR (Automotive, Pan-Robotics, etc.) Application Research Report, 2025-2026" mainly covers the following content: LiDAR overview and development trends, technical structure and components, market data analysis, core component supplier research, domestic and foreign top LiDAR providers, LiDAR parameter summary, LiDAR technology comparison, LiDAR application in different fields (automotive, pan-robotics), etc.

In 2025, China's passenger cars installed 3.21 million LiDAR sensors, a year-on-year increase of 110.1%.

High-channel digitalization brings an intergenerational breakthrough from "point cloud" to "images"

The competition intensifies and combined sensing solutions gradually become mainstream

The expansion from automotive to pan-robotic applications is accelerating

In 2025, China's passenger cars installed 3.21 million LiDAR sensors, a year-on-year increase of 110.1%.



In 2025, leading OEMs represented by BYD, Changan, Li Auto, etc. continued to promote the "technological equality" strategy, resulting in high-level autonomous driving functions no longer being exclusive to top-of-the-channel vehicle models, but becoming common to all vehicle models. In this context, LiDAR, as one of the core sensors for realizing high-levl functions such as urban NOA, has seen its installation rate rise. In order to support urban NOA, many vehicle models have LiDAR as standard, such as the 2026 Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, WEY Gaoshan (Alpine) 7, AITO M6, Dongfeng Yijing, etc.



China will begin to implement the mandatory national standard "Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Light Vehicle AEB Systems" with the standard number GB 39901-2025 from January 1, 2028. By then, all new vehicle models must meet the requirements of the standard, and vehicle models that have already received type approval will have a transition period of 12 to 24 months to complete technical adaptation. The new national standard has stricter requirements for AEB performance, especially under complex scenarios such as at night. To meet the more stringent AEB test standards in the future, LiDAR has become an indispensable sensing hardware, which provides policy expectations for the long-term installation rate of LiDAR.



With the promotion of autonomous driving systems in vehicles, China's passenger cars had installed over 5 million LiDAR sensors by 2025. In 2025, China's passenger cars installed 3.21 million LiDAR sensors, a year-on-year increase of 110.1%.



As per the monthly data in the past three years, China's passenger car LiDAR installation rate has maintained a steady upward trend. In May 2025, the LiDAR installation rate exceeded 10%, mainly driven by popular vehicle models such as the newly launched Li L6 and the 2025 AITO M9. In November 2025, the LiDAR installation rate hit 16.6%, which was mainly affected by the robust growth of new vehicle models such as Xiaomi YU7 and 2026 AITO M7. In December 2025, LiDAR set a new high, with the installation rate reaching 18.5%, thanks to Fangchengbao Titanium 7, 2026 NIO ES8, etc.



High-channel digitalization brings an intergenerational breakthrough from "point cloud" to "images"



In recent years, LiDAR's "channel count" (vertical resolution) has become a key indicator of its performance. Mainstream products have rapidly moved from 128 channels and 192 channels to higher specifications. For example, LiDAR with ultra-high channel count includes Huawei's 896-channel dual-optical path image-level LiDAR, Hesai ETX (800 channels) and AT1440 LiDAR (1440 channels), and RoboSense EM4 supports customization from 520 channels to 2160 channels. In 2026, 500-channel LiDAR has become the "new threshold" for flagship smart vehicle models, while 192-channel LiDAR will spread to Volkswagen's vehicle models priced below RMB200,000 as standard.



"High-channel digitalization" is driving the industry from "point-cloud-level" perception to "image-level" perception



On March 4, 2026, Huawei Qiankun released the next-generation dual-optical path image-level LiDAR, which pushed the mass production of 896-channel LiDAR, marking the current highest level in the world. It was first seen in the new versions of Maextro S800 and AITO M9, handling long-tail scenarios of autonomous driving (corner cases):



The recognition distance is significantly extended: the recognition distance of 896-channel LiDAR for low-reflectivity objects (such as black tires) is increased from 42 meters to 122 meters, and the recognition distance of special-shaped obstacles (such as cones) is increased by 77%. This provides longer decision-making reaction time for high-speed driving and fundamentally improves active safety capabilities.



The recognition accuracy is higher across generations: the minimum object height that can be stably recognized has been reduced from 30 cm to 14 cm, and small obstacles such as small cartons, gravel, and fallen traffic cones on the pavement, which were easily ignored in the past, can be accurately recognized. In a night scenario, it can even clearly see the details of a puppy wagging its tail 55 meters away, reaching an "image-level" perception level.



The competition intensifies and combined sensing solutions gradually become mainstream



Currently, global autonomous driving is in a critical transition from L2+ to L3. At the same time, the overall sales volume of Chinese automobiles is under pressure in 2026. LiDAR, as one of the core components of autonomous driving perception, has upgraded its industry competition from competing on radar performance to providing an overall solution capability of "hardware combination + algorithm collaboration + scenario adaptation".



Regarding the safety standards of different autonomous driving levels, Hesai is an example. In the L2 market, it mainly uses ATX (costing about US$200) to promote the transformation of LiDAR from "high-end configuration" to "safety standard configuration"; in the L3/L4 market, a higher safety limit is defined through high-performance combinations, such as the L3 LiDAR combination (ETX*1 + FTX*2), and the L4 LiDAR combination (AT1440*4 + FTX*4).



The expansion from automotive to pan-robotic applications is accelerating



In addition to automotive applications, LiDAR is being implemented on a large scale in various robot scenarios, providing precise sensing capabilities for AGVs, AMRs, and quadruped and humanoid robots. Among them, lawn mowing robots and autunomous delivery robots have become the main application scenarios. Currently, representative products include Livox's MID-360, Lanhai Photoelectricity's LDS-M300, RoboSense's Airy/E1R, Hesai's JT series, etc.



By expanding into "pan-robotics", leading LiDAR companies can not only multiplex their platform technologies to the robotics arena to support the dual growth of "ADAS + robots", but also diversify business risks and find new growth engines.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview and Trends of Automotive LiDAR

1.1 Overview (1-2)

1.2 Key Components: Scanning Solutions

1.3 Product Comparison of Component Suppliers

1.4 Comparison of Chip Technologies (1-2)

1.5 Product Parameter Summary of Chinese Providers (1-8)

1.6 Product Parameter Summary of Foreign Suppliers (1-3)

1.7 LiDAR Comparison

1.8 Industry Chain

1.9 Trends

2 Automotive LiDAR Market

2.1 Automotive LiDAR Installation Rate

2.2 Automotive LiDAR Installation Strategy (1-2)

2.3 Characteristics of Automotive Forward LiDAR Installations

2.4 Characteristics of Automotive Side LiDAR Installations

2.5 Characteristics of Automotive Rear LiDAR Installations

2.6 Automotive LiDAR Price Characteristics

2.7 LiDAR Solutions for Vehicle Model Prices

2.8 Forecast of Automotive LiDAR Installations and Market Size

2.9 Forecast of Average Passenger Car LiDAR Installations

2.10 Passenger Car Installations and Installation Rates by Autonomous Driving Level, 2026-2030E

2.11 Passenger Car LiDAR Installations and Installation Rates by Autonomous Driving Level, 2026-2030E

2.12 Passenger Car LiDAR Installations and Market Size, 2026-2030E

2.13 Automotive LiDAR Price Trend

3 LiDAR Applications in Different Fields

3.1 Summary of Automotive LiDAR Applications: Passenger Cars

3.2 Summary of Automotive LiDAR Applications: Robotaxis

3.3 Summary of Automotive LiDAR Applications: Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

3.4 Summary of Non-automotive LiDAR Applications: robots

3.5 Summary of Non-automotive LiDAR Applications: Humanoid Robots

3.6 Summary of Non-automotive LiDAR Applications: Robotic Dogs

3.7 Summary of Non-automotive LiDAR Applications: Lawn Mowing Robots

3.8 Summary of Non-automotive LiDAR Applications: Cleaning Robots

4 LiDAR Component Suppliers

4.1 Fortsense

4.2 ADAPS

4.3 Sophoton

4.4 MORELITE

4.5 Siliconroad

4.6 Raysees

4.7 Microparity

5 Domestic Automotive LiDAR Suppliers

5.1 HESAI

5.2 RoboSense

5.3 Seyond

5.4 Huawei

5.5 VanJee Technology

5.6 Livox

5.7 Rayz Technologies

5.8 LuminWave

5.9 Zvision

5.10 LiangDao Intelligence

5.11 Litra Technology

5.12 LeiShen Intelligent System

5.13 OLEI

5.14 Lanhai Photoelectricity

5.15 Senfoto

6 Foreign Automotive LiDAR Suppliers

6.1 MicroVision

6.2 Innoviz

6.3 Aeva

6.4 AEYE

6.5 Ouster

6.6 Valeo

6.7 KOITO

6.8 Vueron

6.9 Voyant

6.10 Lumotive

6.11 MorpheusTEK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5u6jlc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.