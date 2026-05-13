China and Global Integrated Battery and Innovative Battery Technology Research Report 2026 Featuring 16 Tier 1 Suppliers and 23 OEMs' Layout of Integrated Batteries and Innovative Battery Technologies

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Integrated Battery and Innovative Battery Technology Research Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power Battery Research: Sales of High-Capacity Vehicles Keep Rising, and Solid-State Batteries Begin to Be Installed in Vehicles



Sales of High-Capacity Vehicles Sustain Growth, and Those with A Cruising Range of Over 400 Kilometers Account for Over 50%.



According to data from the China Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance For Electric Vehicle and the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), in 2025, the cumulative installed capacity of power batteries in new energy vehicles in China reached 769.7 GWh, a year-on-year increase of 40.4%, of which the cumulative installed capacity of ternary batteries was 144.1 GWh, accounting for 18.7% of the total, and increasing by 3.7%; the cumulative installed capacity of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries was 625.3 GWh, or 81.2% of the total, up by 52.9%.



From the perspective of battery packaging forms, CTP (Cell To Pack) remains the mainstream. Although CTC (Cell to Chassis) and CTB (Cell To Body) technologies have great advantages in space utilization and comprehensive cruising range, their maintenance costs are still 2-3 times that of CTP. Battery suppliers and OEMs tend to improve the comprehensive range of new energy vehicles by increasing charging rates and promoting the application of new battery technologies such as solid-state batteries.



Rapid Penetration of Superfast Charging Batteries Combined with Accelerated Deployment of Supercharging Stations Greatly Alleviate Users' "Range Anxiety".



Seen from the development trend of the new energy vehicle market, the improvement of charging rate is an inevitable trend. On the one hand, as battery technology advances, the cruising range of new energy vehicles has been on the rise, which makes users' demand for fast charging increasingly urgent. On the other hand, the gradual improvement of infrastructure such as charging piles has provided strong support for increasing charging rates.



Generally, a charging rate of 3C or above is defined as ultra-fast charging. Although the current 800V high-voltage architecture falls short of ultra-fast charging, the realization of ultra-fast charging requires its support. The 800V architecture is rapidly penetrating into 60kWh~80kWh new energy models, growing fast in 800V models priced below RMB200,000, and expected to be available to models below RMB150,000.



In fact, for car users, when the charging time is within 15 minutes, the marginal benefit of a further improvement of 1 minute or 10 seconds has dropped significantly, and the extremely short charging time will not attract much attention from consumers. Most OEMs or suppliers have focused on innovative power battery technologies.



Solid-State Batteries (Semi-Solid-State Batteries) Begin to Be Installed in Vehicles in 2026, and Come into Mass Production and Use in the Next Two Years.



Solid-state battery-equipped vehicles have entered the road test stage in 2026. In late December 2025, Hongqi's first all-solid-state battery pack was successfully installed in the Tiangong 06 model which was also trail-produced and rolled off the production line; in January 2026, Geely announced that its all-solid-state battery pack is expected to be rolled off the production line, and verified on vehicles in 2026.



Many OEMs and battery companies have clarified the mass production time of all-solid-state batteries. For example, GAC Group plans to achieve installation of all-solid-state batteries in 2026, first equipping Hyptec models; SAIC Motor plans to start mass production of all-solid-state batteries in the fourth quarter of 2026; Changan plans to complete verification of all-solid-state batteries on vehicles in 2026 and phase in mass production in 2027; battery companies such as CATL, EVE Energy, CALB, SVOLT Energy, Farasis Energy, and FinDreams Battery also plan mass production of all-solid-state batteries from 2027 to 2030.



Although the mass production of solid-state batteries by leading OEMs and battery suppliers is concentrated in the period from 2026 to 2028, the large-scale installation and application of solid-state batteries in vehicles are still affected by many factors such as battery materials, battery processes, engineering technologies, and mass production costs. The time window has now opened, and it all depends on the technological stability, industry chain collaboration, and implementation capabilities of each enterprise.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of New Energy Vehicle Battery and Integrated Battery Industry

1.1 Overview of New Energy Vehicle and Industry Overview

Classification and Characteristics of New Energy Vehicle Batteries

Classification of Ternary Lithium Batteries

Advantages and Disadvantages of Ternary Lithium Batteries

Classification of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

Advantages and Disadvantages of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries

Principle and Composition of Solid-State Batteries

Advantages and Disadvantages of Solid-State Batteries

Comparison between Solid-State Battery Development Paths

Evolution of Automotive Battery Technologies and Layout of New-Generation Battery Products of Battery Suppliers

CATL

FinDreams

CALB

EVE Energy

Sunwoda

Gotion High-Tech

Great Power Energy & Technology

1.2 Overview of Integrated Batteries and Industry Overview

Definition of Automotive Integrated Batteries and Industry Development Background

Evolution of Automotive Integrated Batteries

China's Policies Concerning Battery Integration

Impact of Battery Pack Integration on the Number of Parts and Grouping Efficiency

Comparison of CTP, CTC, and CTB Battery System Integration Technologies

Industry Chain of Integrated Battery Technology

Summary of Technology Layouts of Integrated Battery Suppliers

1.3 Integrated Battery Technologies

Definition of CTP

CTP Technology Route

Advantages of CTP Compared with Traditional Battery Packs

Disadvantages of CTP and Impacts

Definition of CTC

CTC Technology Route

Technical Difficulties and Integration Solutions of CTC

Comparison between CTC and CTP Technologies

Advantages and Disadvantages of CTC

Status Quo of CTC Industry and Application Cases

Impacts of CTC Technology on Industry Chain

Definition of CTB

Comparison between CTB and CTP Technologies

Comparison between CTB and CTC Technologies

Advantages and Disadvantages of CTB

1.4 New Energy Vehicle Battery Market Size

Global Passenger Car and New Energy Passenger Car Sales (Overall, Continents), 2022-2030E

China's Passenger Car and New Energy Passenger Car Sales (Exports, Local), 2022-2030E

Proportion of New Energy Vehicle Batteries by Type, Capacity, and Cooling Mode (Statistics by Sales of Equipped Vehicles), 2024-2025

Statistics for New Energy Vehicle Battery Sales (by Sales and Cruising Range of Equipped Vehicles), 2025

China's Power Battery Installed Capacity (GWh) and Growth Rate, 2019-2025

China's Monthly Power Battery Installed Capacity (GWh) and Growth Rate, 2024-2026

China's Power Battery Installed Capacity by Vehicle Model, 2021-2025

China's Power Battery Installed Capacity by Vehicle Model, 2025

Competitive Landscape of China's New Energy Vehicle Battery Suppliers (Statistics by Sales of Equipped Vehicles), 2025

Competitive Landscape of China's New Energy Vehicle Battery Suppliers by Installed Capacity (GWh), 2025

China's New Energy Vehicle Integrated Battery Market Structure, 2025

2 Tier 1 Suppliers of Battery Integration and Innovative Technologies

2.1 CATL

Overall Layout and Technological Evolution of Automotive Batteries

Automotive Battery Technology Route Layout and Evolution Strategy

Profile

Power Battery System Integration Technology Roadmap

Development History of CTP Technology

Integrated Battery Technology Solutions

Automotive Battery Technology Solutions

Innovative Automotive Battery Technology Layout

Production Capacity Layout

Key Customers of Automotive Batteries and 2025 Sales of Key Vehicle Models Supported

Strategic Cooperation

2.2 SVOLT Energy

2.3 CALB

2.4 Envision AESC

2.5 LG Energy Solution

2.6 SK On

2.7 Farasis Energy

2.8 EVE Energy

2.9 Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology (SEVB)

2.10 REPT BATTERO

2.11 FinDreams Battery

2.12 BAK Power

2.13 Lishen Battery

2.14 Greater Bay Technology (GBT)

2.15 Gotion High-Tech

2.16 Great Power Energy & Technology

3 OEMs' Layout of Integrated Batteries and Innovative Battery Technologies

3.1 Leapmotor

Iteration Process of Battery Technology

Integrated Battery Technology Solutions

Summary and Comparison of Integrated Battery Technologies

Integrated Battery Technology Applied Models

3.2 BYD

3.3 Li Auto

3.4 SAIC Motor

3.5 JAC

3.6 Great Wall Motor

3.7 Changan

3.8 FAW

3.9 GAC Group

3.10 XPeng

3.11 Chery

3.12 Geely

3.13 NIO

3.14 Xiaomi Auto

3.15 AVATR

3.16 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

3.17 Voyah

3.18 BAIC BJEV

3.19 Tesla

3.20 Nissan

3.21 BMW

3.22 Ford

3.23 Volkswagen

4 Development Trends of New Energy Vehicle Batteries

4.1 Ultra-Fast Charging Rates of Batteries from Mainstream Manufacturers, 2025

4.2 Ultra-Fast Charging Systems

4.3 Major Manufacturers Have Made Layout in PHEV & REEV Batteries

4.4 Large Cylindrical Batteries

4.5 Solid-State Batteries Enter the Road Test Stage in 2026

4.6 New Energy Battery Technologies Make Rapid Breakthroughs in the Commercial Vehicle Field, with Multiple Products Applied

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7fz8t

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