



Photo courtesy of New Anglia University

George Hill, Anguilla, 12 May 2026 -- New Anglia University , a medical school based in Anguilla, reflects broader changes in student preferences toward internationally connected MD programmes that combine UK-aligned academic structures, integrated clinical training opportunities across NHS Teaching Hospitals, and pathways connected to future medical careers in the United Kingdom.

With competition for medical school places in the United Kingdom continuing to intensify, internationally integrated MD programmes are becoming an increasingly popular and viable alternative for qualified applicants seeking access to medical education and UK clinical training opportunities.

Significant Increase in Interest From UK Applicants Seeking International Medical Education Pathways

Demand for medical education in the UK has continued to rise significantly in recent years. According to the latest UCAS undergraduate admissions data, more than 28,000 students applied for medical degree programmes during the 2025 admissions cycle, while the number of available places remained substantially lower. Industry estimates indicate that approximately 18,000 to 20,000 qualified applicants are left without medical school places each year despite many meeting strong academic requirements.

The growing imbalance between demand and available training capacity has intensified discussions surrounding access to medical education, physician workforce shortages, and long-term NHS staffing requirements.

At the same time, NHS England’s Long Term Workforce Plan continues to highlight the need for significant expansion of the medical workforce over the coming decade, with projections indicating major future staffing pressures across multiple areas of the healthcare system.

New Anglia University has seen increasing interest from UK applicants seeking medical programmes that provide exposure to the National Health Service (NHS) and the wider British healthcare system.

“Our experience reflects changing student priorities within modern medical education,” said Prof. Oleg Kvlividze, Provost of New Anglia University. “Many British students are now looking for MD programmes that combine clinical exposure in NHS Teaching Hospitals, strong academic foundations informed by UK-oriented medical education approaches, and internationally connected medical training environments that support long-term professional development.”

Significant Changing Trends in International Medical Education

Students are increasingly exploring international medical education options due to factors such as limited domestic capacity, increasing competition for UK medical school places, and growing demand for medical programmes that provide NHS-linked clinical exposure and internationally recognised training pathways.

Industry observers have also noted changing preferences among British students pursuing medical education abroad. Increasing numbers of students are now exploring 4-year MD pathways following completion of undergraduate science degrees at British universities, rather than traditional six-year international medical programmes completed entirely overseas.

The trend reflects growing interest in medical education models that allow students to complete a substantial portion of their clinical training within NHS Teaching Hospitals and UK clinical environments. At New Anglia University, students complete 20 months of on-campus medical sciences training in Anguilla followed by two years of clinical rotations in NHS Teaching Hospitals across the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, New Anglia University announced the expansion of its clinical training network to more than 30 clinical sites across NHS teaching hospitals.

The structure allows students to maintain closer familiarity with the British healthcare and educational system during their clinical years while benefiting from internationally connected medical training environments.

Recent General Medical Council (GMC) workforce data has also highlighted the growing importance of internationally trained doctors within the UK healthcare system, with international medical graduates now representing a substantial proportion of the registered medical workforce across the United Kingdom, with more than 50% of newly registered doctors having graduated abroad.

Positioning Within an Evolving Global Medical Education Landscape

The university positions itself as an internationally focused medical institution serving students from the United Kingdom, North America, and other global regions. Its educational model combines foundational medical sciences on campus in Anguilla with international clinical opportunities designed to support modern healthcare career pathways.

With increasing competition for UK medical school places, growing NHS workforce demands, and rising interest in internationally connected medical education pathways, students are increasingly exploring programmes that combine UK-oriented academic structures, NHS-linked clinical exposure, and global mobility.

As healthcare systems continue evolving and demand for physicians continues to increase across the United Kingdom and internationally, globally integrated medical education models are expected to play an increasingly important role in expanding access to medical training while supporting the future workforce needs of modern healthcare systems.





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