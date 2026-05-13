Hexagon Purus ASA: New share capital registered

(Oslo, Norway, 13 May 2026) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 24 April 2026 regarding the Company's extraordinary general meeting resolving to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 0.20 by issuance of 2 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10 to ensure that the Company's total number of outstanding shares are divisible by 10 and thereby facilitate for the reverse share split in the Company resolved at the same extraordinary general meeting.

The Company’s CEO, Morten Holum, was allotted the two newly issued shares. Please refer to the attached PDMR form for further details.

The share capital increase pertaining to the new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). The new share capital of the Company is NOK 42,848,611, divided into 428,486,110 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Rule Book II and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For more information

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

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