New Zealand Cards and Payments Market Report 2026: Business Opportunities and Risks to 2030

Key market opportunities include the growing prevalence of contactless payments, driven by initiatives like Motu Move; the open banking framework under the Consumer Data Right enhancing data sharing; and the rise of fintechs offering agile digital banking solutions

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the cards and payments market trends in New Zealand. It evaluates various key performance indicators such as card, credit transfer, cash, and direct debits for the review period (2021-2025) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The document is instrumental for banks and card issuers in identifying segment dynamics and competitive advantages, augmented by detailed insights into regulatory changes.

The report includes:

  • Current and projected values for debit, credit, and charge cards in New Zealand.
  • Insights into payment instruments, exploring card, credit transfer, cash, and direct debits along with alternative payment options.
  • Comprehensive ecommerce market analysis.
  • Examination of market drivers and regulatory frameworks.
  • Strategies employed by financial institutions to market various card types.
  • Analysis of consumer preferences and buying behavior towards cards.
  • A detailed overview of the competitive landscape in New Zealand's cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

  • Contactless payments dominate multiple sectors in New Zealand, facilitated by innovations like the National Ticketing Solution's Motu Move, launched in partnership with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Public Transport Authorities. This system ensures a seamless fare payment process across the public transport system utilizing contactless methods and is expected to cover the entire nation by the end of 2027, demonstrating exponential consumer adoption with over 100,000 transactions in its early rollout phase.
  • The enforcement of New Zealand's open banking framework under the Consumer Data Right, as of March 30, 2025, empowers consumers and businesses to manage and share their data with third-party providers securely. This framework enhances transparency and consumer empowerment over data sharing processes.
  • Fintech intrigue in New Zealand is surging, marked by Emerge's introduction of personal banking services in October 2025. This evolution enables customers to access banking facilities without monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, fostering competitive dynamics within the banking sector.

Report Scope

  • Assessment of card markets based on the number of cards, transaction value, and volume.
  • Market sizing of key payment instruments, including a detailed look at debit, credit, and charge cards.
  • Evaluation of market trends and growth trajectories for historical and forecast periods.
  • In-depth competitor analysis highlighting leading card issuers and schemes.
  • Comprehensive examination of consumer attitudes and card usage preferences.
  • An overview of key alternative payment brands operating within the market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Informed decision-making with high-level market data linking past performance with future projections for New Zealand's cards and payments sector.
  • Integration of market trends and identification of lucrative growth avenues.
  • Comprehension of competitive trends and innovations within New Zealand's card market.
  • Insight into marketing tactics for diverse card types.
  • Understanding of regulatory policies affecting the New Zealand cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Macroeconomics, Regulation, and Infrastructure
4. Payment Instruments
5. Card-Based Payments
6. Digital Wallet Payments
7. Buy Now Pay Later
8. In-Store Payments
9. Ecommerce Payments
10. Bill Payments
11. P2P and Remittances
12. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • ANZ Bank
  • ASB Bank
  • Westpac
  • Bank of New Zealand
  • Kiwibank
  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • EFTPOS
  • American Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90vbdq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bank Cards
                            
                            
                                Buy Now Pay Later
                            
                            
                                Card Issuer
                            
                            
                                Card Number
                            
                            
                                Card Transactions
                            
                            
                                Charge Card
                            
                            
                                Payment Card
                            
                            
                                Payment Card Number
                            
                            
                                Prepaid Card
                            

                



        


    

        
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