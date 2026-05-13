New Zealand Cards and Payments Market Report 2026: Business Opportunities and Risks to 2030

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the cards and payments market trends in New Zealand. It evaluates various key performance indicators such as card, credit transfer, cash, and direct debits for the review period (2021-2025) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The document is instrumental for banks and card issuers in identifying segment dynamics and competitive advantages, augmented by detailed insights into regulatory changes.

The report includes:

Current and projected values for debit, credit, and charge cards in New Zealand.

Insights into payment instruments, exploring card, credit transfer, cash, and direct debits along with alternative payment options.

Comprehensive ecommerce market analysis.

Examination of market drivers and regulatory frameworks.

Strategies employed by financial institutions to market various card types.

Analysis of consumer preferences and buying behavior towards cards.

A detailed overview of the competitive landscape in New Zealand's cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

Contactless payments dominate multiple sectors in New Zealand, facilitated by innovations like the National Ticketing Solution's Motu Move, launched in partnership with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Public Transport Authorities. This system ensures a seamless fare payment process across the public transport system utilizing contactless methods and is expected to cover the entire nation by the end of 2027, demonstrating exponential consumer adoption with over 100,000 transactions in its early rollout phase.

The enforcement of New Zealand's open banking framework under the Consumer Data Right, as of March 30, 2025, empowers consumers and businesses to manage and share their data with third-party providers securely. This framework enhances transparency and consumer empowerment over data sharing processes.

Fintech intrigue in New Zealand is surging, marked by Emerge's introduction of personal banking services in October 2025. This evolution enables customers to access banking facilities without monthly fees or minimum balance requirements, fostering competitive dynamics within the banking sector.

Report Scope

Assessment of card markets based on the number of cards, transaction value, and volume.

Market sizing of key payment instruments, including a detailed look at debit, credit, and charge cards.

Evaluation of market trends and growth trajectories for historical and forecast periods.

In-depth competitor analysis highlighting leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive examination of consumer attitudes and card usage preferences.

An overview of key alternative payment brands operating within the market.

Reasons to Buy

Informed decision-making with high-level market data linking past performance with future projections for New Zealand's cards and payments sector.

Integration of market trends and identification of lucrative growth avenues.

Comprehension of competitive trends and innovations within New Zealand's card market.

Insight into marketing tactics for diverse card types.

Understanding of regulatory policies affecting the New Zealand cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Macroeconomics, Regulation, and Infrastructure

4. Payment Instruments

5. Card-Based Payments

6. Digital Wallet Payments

7. Buy Now Pay Later

8. In-Store Payments

9. Ecommerce Payments

10. Bill Payments

11. P2P and Remittances

12. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ANZ Bank

ASB Bank

Westpac

Bank of New Zealand

Kiwibank

Visa

Mastercard

EFTPOS

American Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90vbdq

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