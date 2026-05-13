UK Cards and Payments Market Insights 2021-2025 and Growth Outlook 2026-2030 Featuring Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, Barclays, HSBC, Santander and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the UK cards and payments industry's current and forecast market trends. This comprehensive report presents quantitative values and volumes for vital performance indicators such as cards, credit transfers, direct debits, cash, and cheques from 2021-2025 with projections extending to 2030.

This detailed examination sheds light on various payment card markets within the industry, focusing on the number of circulating cards, transaction values, and volumes during the assessed and forecast periods (2026f-30f). In addition, the competitive landscape, detailing market shares of issuers and schemes, is analyzed.

Compiled using expert research, modeling, and analysis, the report assists banks and card issuers in pinpointing segment dynamics and competitive advantages. Moreover, it covers regulatory policies and recent changes impacting the regulatory structure.

The report delivers top-level market analysis and insights into the UK cards and payments industry, highlighting:

Current and projected values for each market, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

In-depth insights into payment instruments and alternative payment methods.

Comprehensive ecommerce market analysis.

Examination of market drivers and regulatory frameworks.

Analysis of strategies adopted by financial institutions to promote debit, credit, and charge cards.

Insights into consumer preferences and card usage.

The industry competitive landscape is detailed.

Key Highlights

Ecommerce is expanding, aided by advancements in logistics. Amazon plans to roll out its Prime Air drone delivery service in the UK, starting with the Darlington center in 2025. The MK30 drone achieved approval in 2026, with service launches anticipated.

Open banking is advancing. In September 2025, Paytently and Mastercard introduced an A2A payment solution, enhancing merchant conversion rates and cash flow.

Contactless payments are rising in popularity. Edinburgh's ToTo system allows users to tap contactless cards or devices for seamless multimodal transportation, marking over a million journeys by October 2025.

Report Scope

Analysis of card market size and segmentation in terms of transaction numbers, value, and volume.

Market sizing for major payment instruments including cards, transfers, debits, cash, and cheques.

Trends and growth forecasts for both historical and forecast periods.

Competitor analysis with insights into leading issuers and schemes.

Consumer attitudes and preferences towards card usage.

Summary of key alternative payment methods in the UK.

Reasons to Buy

Make informed strategic business decisions with historical and forecast market data.

Comprehend key market trends and prospects for growth within the UK cards and payments industry.

Evaluate competitive dynamics and gain insights into marketing strategies for various card types.

Understand the regulations affecting the UK's cards and payments industry.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Lloyds Banking Group

NatWest Group

Barclays

HSBC

Santander

Nationwide Building Society

Banco Sabadell

Capital One

Vanquis Bank

Virgin Money

The Co-operative Bank

American Express

Diners Club

Visa

American Express

Klarna

Google Pay

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

PayPal

Click to Pay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rktitl

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