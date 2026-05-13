China Automotive Next-Generation Communication and Modules Industry Report 2026: Integration of Satellite Communication Links and In-Vehicle eCall Systems Becoming a New Competitive Focus for OEMs

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies and Automotive Communication Module Industry Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on Next-Generation Communication and Modules: Accelerated Deployment of 5G-A, Satellite Communication, NearLink, UWB and Other Technologies in Automobiles



Automotive wireless communication technology is undergoing a profound transformation from basic connectivity to supporting high-level intelligent driving:



To meet new demands such as autonomous driving training data upload (balanced uplink and downlink), cloud gaming, and AI multi-modal interaction, 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology has taken the lead in commercial deployment. As of November 2025, over 300 cities in China have achieved 5G-A coverage, and the research and formulation of 6G technical standards are being accelerated, with the technical research phase expected to be completed in 2027 to provide greater bandwidth, lower latency and more reliable connectivity.



Satellite communication technology has been successively integrated into automobiles and will be integrated with terrestrial networks in the future, solving the networking problems in areas not covered by traditional ground base stations (such as oceans, deserts and remote mountainous areas) and providing vehicles with full-domain coverage capabilities.



As the core technical route for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) direct communication based on cellular networks, C-V2X has become a global mainstream trend by virtue of its superior performance and natural synergy with 5G evolution. Its industrial ecosystem will develop from the "integration of vehicles, roads and clouds" to a broader integration of "vehicles, energy, roads and clouds", promoting the in-depth integration of new energy vehicles with energy, transportation and communication industries.



Technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth, NearLink and UWB are also constantly updated and iterated. With the large-scale mass production of communication modules and the continuous expansion of in-vehicle scenarios, automobiles are evolving from a means of transportation to a "third living space".



Satellite Communication Modules: Integration of Satellite Communication Links and In-Vehicle eCall Systems Becoming a New Competitive Focus for OEMs



In the field of satellite communications, automakers such as Geely, BYD, Chery, Huawei, and Xiaomi have all entered the market.



Chery's newly launched Jetour Zongheng G700, a hardcore off-road model, is standard equipped with the self-developed "Zongheng Cangqiong Interconnection" satellite communication system, supporting two-way voice and emergency rescue services to ensure unimpeded communication in wild environments without ground network coverage. The system integrates satellite communication links with in-vehicle eCall system, supporting both active and manual eCall modes and providing 24-hour life protection.



Huawei launched the self-developed Xinghe Communication Technology with space-ground interconnection capabilities, realizing the in-depth integration of satellite and terrestrial communication. It ensures stable communication connectivity for vehicles in various complex environments through technologies such as intelligent network selection, dual-network standby and weak network acceleration.



Supports ultra-wide-angle satellite communication with a beam width of 160, a 50% increase in satellite acquisition speed and a 20% reduction in call setup time; terrestrial communication supports active intelligent network selection and dual-network standby, enabling triple-network connection (China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom) and weak network acceleration.



Features active and intelligent network selection capability, automatically selecting the optimal network for connection based on current network conditions, with a network handover latency of less than 1.2 seconds and a signal coverage area increased by more than 14% compared with traditional methods.



5G-A Modules: 6G Pre-research Launched, 5.5G (5G-A) as an Important Link to 6G with Deployment in Automobiles Underway



Against the backdrop of accelerated global digital transformation, the communication technology system is undergoing an iterative upgrade from 5G to 5.5G (5G-Advanced) and 6G. Compared with the existing 5G technology, 5.5G has achieved an exponential improvement in performance, namely ultra-large uplink rate, real-time massive communication and integrated communication and sensing.



China is accelerating the R&D and formulation of 6G technical standards, with the technical research phase expected to be completed in 2027. During this transition period, 5G-A technology has taken the lead in commercial deployment. As of November 2025, over 300 cities in China have achieved 5G-A coverage, more than 30 provinces have launched 5G-A main packages, the number of 5G-A users has exceeded 10 million, and 5G-A has rapidly shifted from technical standards to commercial implementation.



Integrated 5G Intelligent Modules for Next-Generation AI Cockpits: Featuring Cost Advantages and High Integration, Integrating AI, Cockpit, WiFi/BT, GNSS, C-V2X and Other Modules



Integrated 5G intelligent modules have the advantages of high integration and low cost, and can replace the original AP + Modem solution. Traditional communication modules are arranged in the T-Box, mainly performing wireless communication functions, with integrated chips including baseband chips, memory chips and RF chips. 5G intelligent modules integrate SoC and baseband chips, with their own operating systems and computing power, and have multiple functions such as entertainment and navigation in the intelligent cockpit. The modular products feature high integration, shorten the development cycle of downstream automakers, are expected to become core products of the intelligent cockpit and drive the value increase module products.



At present, wireless communication module manufacturers such as Favalon, MeiG Smart, Quectel Wireless Solutions and Sunsea AIoT have all launched integrated intelligent modules.



Short-Range Wireless Communication Modules: Increasingly Rich Functional Configuration, with Accelerated Integration of UWB, NearLink and Other Technologies in Automobiles



In 2025, new domestic vehicle models have been successively equipped with modules such as 5G communication, UWB digital keys and the new generation of WiFi & Bluetooth, and some models have been integrated with satellite communication technology and NearLink digital key solutions.



On the one hand, UWB (Ultra-Wideband) has been listed as the core technology of the third-generation digital key by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) by virtue of its high-precision positioning (centimeter-level) and strong anti-interference ability. The Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS) system is the first application of UWB in the automotive field, and the technology is currently expanding to on-board applications such as automatic parking and child seat/airbag control.



On the other hand, NearLink technology combines the technical advantages of Bluetooth and UWB, and is perfectly suitable for Automotive digital key applications with its advantages of high positioning accuracy, strong anti-interference ability, high security and long connection distance. The NearLink digital key in China's passenger car market is led by Huawei. In March 2025, the first batch of NearLink digital keys were mass-produced and launched on the 2025 AITO M9, followed by a large number of new models such as the new AITO M8, Stelato S9 extended-range version, Luxeed R7, SAIC Shangjie H5, Dongfeng M-Hero M817 and Avatr 007 which were successively launched and equipped with the NearLink digital key solution.



At present, the research and development of NearLink communication modules in China's automotive market is mainly based on Huawei HiSilicon's chip solutions, and several chip companies have also successively launched consumer-grade and automotive-grade NearLink chips.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies (6G/5G-A, Satellite Communication, NearLink, UWB, V2X, BT/WIFI)

1.1 Definition and Classification of Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies

1.2 Policies and Regulations for Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies

1.3 Penetration Rate and Development Prospect of Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies

2 Status Quo and Evolution Trend of Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies

2.1 Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies: 6G/5G-A

2.2 Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies: Satellite Communication

2.3 Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies: NearLink

2.4 Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies: UWB

2.5 Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies: V2X

2.6 Next-Generation Automotive Wireless Communication Technologies: Bluetooth/WIFI

3 Summary of Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry and Supplier Solutions

3.1 Installation Form and Application Scenarios of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules

3.2 Global and Chinese Market Size and Competitive Pattern of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules

3.3 Summary of Global and Chinese Suppliers of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules

3.4 Summary of Configuration of Wireless Communication Modules for Passenger Cars in China

4 Suppliers of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules

4.1 MeiG Smart

4.2 Quectel Wireless Solutions

4.3 Favalon

4.4 Huawei

4.5 ZTE

4.6 CICT Connected and Intelligent Technologies Co., Ltd. (CICTCI)

4.7 Flaircomm Microelectronics

4.8 Sunsea AIoT (Longsung Modules + SIMCom Modules)

4.9 Neoway Technology

4.10 GosuncnWelink

4.12 Mobiletek

4.13 Sylincom Technology

4.14 Woxu Wireless

4.15 Xi'an Link-Sci

4.16 Chengdu EBYTE

4.17 nFore Technology

4.18 ALPSALPINE

4.19 u-blox

4.20 Rolling Wireless

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