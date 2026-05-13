Personalization in Travel & Tourism: 2026 Strategic Intelligence Report Featuring Expedia Group, Booking, Marriott International, Airbnb, Holibob and More

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Personalization in Travel & Tourism (2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An in-depth analysis of personalization within the travel and tourism sector highlights a growing focus on customer loyalty and experience enhancement. This comprehensive report delves into key trends, challenges, and actionable recommendations, fortified by concrete case studies that exemplify personalization in action.

The report thoroughly explores the theme of personalization, evaluating its profound impact on the industry. It examines affected stakeholders, contributory trends, adverse destination trends, unintended opportunities, and emerging trends resulting from personalization in tourism. This document offers a detailed industry analysis via real-life case studies, showcasing responses by destinations and corporations to personalization's influence on operations. Additionally, recommendations for the sector are outlined alongside descriptions of featured companies.

Report Scope

Providing a comprehensive overview, this report examines the impact of personalization on the travel sector and investigates contributory factors. Key trends are categorized into industry trends, macroeconomic trends, and consumer trends. Multiple case studies are showcased, illustrating diverse responses by countries and companies to the rising influence of personalization and their strategies for alignment and growth.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into personalization's effect on the tourism industry and adapt your strategies using detailed case studies.

Evaluate company strategies that are driving success in the personalization theme.

Identify leading companies in the personalization space.

Review real-world trends by integrating personalization across the travel and tourism landscape, enhancing the traveler journey.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings

Trip.com Group

Hilton Worldwide

Marriott International

IHG

Qantas Airways

JetBlue

United Airlines

Airbnb

American Airlines

Carnival Corporation

Fora Travel

Triptease

Sojern

Mews

Holibob

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t65wps

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