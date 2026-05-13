Personalization in Travel & Tourism: 2026 Strategic Intelligence Report Featuring Expedia Group, Booking, Marriott International, Airbnb, Holibob and More

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Personalization in Travel & Tourism (2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An in-depth analysis of personalization within the travel and tourism sector highlights a growing focus on customer loyalty and experience enhancement. This comprehensive report delves into key trends, challenges, and actionable recommendations, fortified by concrete case studies that exemplify personalization in action.

The report thoroughly explores the theme of personalization, evaluating its profound impact on the industry. It examines affected stakeholders, contributory trends, adverse destination trends, unintended opportunities, and emerging trends resulting from personalization in tourism. This document offers a detailed industry analysis via real-life case studies, showcasing responses by destinations and corporations to personalization's influence on operations. Additionally, recommendations for the sector are outlined alongside descriptions of featured companies.

Report Scope

Providing a comprehensive overview, this report examines the impact of personalization on the travel sector and investigates contributory factors. Key trends are categorized into industry trends, macroeconomic trends, and consumer trends. Multiple case studies are showcased, illustrating diverse responses by countries and companies to the rising influence of personalization and their strategies for alignment and growth.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into personalization's effect on the tourism industry and adapt your strategies using detailed case studies.
  • Evaluate company strategies that are driving success in the personalization theme.
  • Identify leading companies in the personalization space.
  • Review real-world trends by integrating personalization across the travel and tourism landscape, enhancing the traveler journey.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Expedia Group
  • Booking Holdings
  • Trip.com Group
  • Hilton Worldwide
  • Marriott International
  • IHG
  • Qantas Airways
  • JetBlue
  • United Airlines
  • Airbnb
  • American Airlines
  • Carnival Corporation
  • Fora Travel
  • Triptease
  • Sojern
  • Mews
  • Holibob

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t65wps

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Personalization in Tourism
                            
                            
                                Personalization in Travel
                            
                            
                                Personalized Tourism
                            
                            
                                Tourism
                            
                            
                                Travel and Tourism
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 