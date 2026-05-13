Clarification of final terms for SDRO series 12F and 12G issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark published a prospectus announcement yesterday, 12 May 2026, regarding the opening of four new bonds.

Unfortunately, there were errors in two of the attached Final Terms.

Series 12G: the closing date of the new bond has been corrected to 30-04-2029

Series 12F: the spread to fixing rate of 0.09% for DK0004632130 has been added.

It is further noted that of the loans to be refinanced in series 12F, there are bullet loans with a nominal amount of DKK 139,884,000 maturing on 1.1.2029.

The base prospectus is available on Realkredit Danmark’s website at www.rd.dk/Investor.

The Final Terms are hereby published.

Any questions may be directed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, tel. +45 13 20 68.

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