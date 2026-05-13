Automotive Optical Fiber Communication and Supply Chain Research Report 2026 Featuring Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Layout of 5 OEMs, 8 Architecture Solutions, & 12 Communication Components

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Optical Fiber Communication (Optical Fiber Ethernet, PON) and Supply Chain Research Report, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on Automotive Optical Fiber Communication: Introduction of Optical Fiber in Vehicles Accelerates, with Priority Deployment in High-Speed Communication Link (10+Gbps) Scenarios



Automotive optical fiber communication refers to a communication technology that takes "light waves" as the information carrier and optical fibers as the transmission medium, transmits data through optical signals in optical fibers, and realizes information transmission through electrical/optical and optical/electrical mutual conversion, thereby achieving high-speed, real-time, anti-interference data interconnection between various in-vehicle electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, display devices, computing units and other components.



With the evolution of automotive E/E architecture from the distributed to the central computing + zonal control, the demand for in-vehicle communication has exploded. In particular, as vehicle intelligence develops, the number of sensors and display screens deployed in vehicles surges, resolution requirements get higher, and L3/L4 autonomous driving requiring data transmission reliability and low latency has ever higher requirements for automotive data transmission.



Using copper cable harnesses is expected to fail to meet future vehicles' layout requirements for high speed and low weight. Traditional bus communication technologies adopt copper cable harnesses. When the transmission rate exceeds 10Gbps, thicker copper wires are required to meet the rate requirements. However, in vehicle layout environment, the thickening of copper wires will lead to an increase in overall vehicle weight and vehicle costs. In addition, copper wires need to increase the electrical signal frequency to improve the communication bandwidth, and higher electrical signal frequency is more sensitive to electromagnetic interference, resulting in higher electromagnetic shielding costs for copper cable harnesses.



Automotive Optical Fiber Communication: International Standard Optical Fiber Ethernet Has Completed Real-Vehicle Verification, While Chinese Automotive PON Is in the Standard Formulation Stage

Technical Routes for Automotive Optical Communication: Optical Fiber Ethernet & Automotive PON

The core of automotive optical fiber Ethernet communication is to use multimode silica optical fibers as physical transmission medium to carry standard Ethernet data frames. It is not an isolated new technology. The entire system architecture integrates traditional Ethernet with automotive-specific protocols, is compatible with the upper-layer protocols (MAC/TSN, etc.) of traditional automotive Ethernet, and adopts traditional Ethernet frame format and MAC layer protocol, with data transmission based on MAC addressing, suitable for scenarios compatible with existing automotive Ethernet ecosystem.



The advantage of optical fiber Ethernet lies in its complete Ethernet-based ecosystem, based on Ethernet switches with good integration, and compliance with the IEEE 802.3cz protocol. Ethernet switches adopt optical interfaces and highly integrated optoelectronic devices in VCSEL + PHY + PD + BGA package. However, the problem is that the P2P architecture fails to efficiently utilize optical transmission.



In terms of suppliers of automotive optical fiber Ethernet communication, leading suppliers include domestic and foreign optical communication enterprises such as KD Semiconductor, Hinge Technology, and Zhongji InnoLight, which have proposed many products and solutions. At present, most products and solutions are in the real-vehicle verification stage, and mass production is expected to be realized in 2026.



The automotive optical transmission module based on PCIe 4.0 combines advantages of high-speed interface protocols and optical fiber transmission technologies



Automotive PON technology is led by Chinese communication industry manufacturers, which need to study automotive PON technology adapted to the vehicle environment by drawing on mature PON technology in telecom access networks, focusing on solving the low-latency and high-reliability PON communication protocol and link layer control mechanism. At present, V-PON and TSN/TS-PON are mainly promoted in China.



Advantage of PON is to realize the P2MP network architecture based on passive optical splitters, making full use of the characteristics of optical transmission; however, the key is the absence of automotive optical transmission PON protocols, and automotive PON supply chain needs to be reconstructed, such as passive optical splitter PLC chips with high isolation and low return loss, and automotive-grade optoelectronic devices such as LD, optical receiving and TIA with high temperature resistance, high responsivity and high speed.



In terms of suppliers of automotive PON communication, due to the lack of relevant standard protocols, automotive PON supply chain needs to be reconstructed. At present, only a few suppliers such as Poncan Semiconductor, FiberHome Telecommunication and Hengtong Optic-Electric have proposed automotive PON products and solutions.



Standardization Process of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication: Standards Available for Automotive Optical Ethernet, but Unavailable for Automotive PON



Automotive optical fiber communication technology is mainly used to replace in-vehicle copper cable transmission in high-speed communication links. At present, the main technologies used for high-speed link transmission such as in-vehicle video streams and backbone networks include SerDes, automotive Ethernet, and PON. Among them, SerDes and Ethernet have automotive standards, but there is no automotive standard for PON now.



In terms of the standardization construction of automotive optical fiber communication, the international community is mainly promoting the formulation of relevant standards around optical fiber Ethernet (IEEE 802.3cz) and silica optical fiber communication (ISO 24581); in China, more emphasis is placed on innovation in PON technology, and institutions such as the Shenzhen Automotive Research Institute of Beijing Institute of Technology take the lead in organizing the formulation of relevant standards.



Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Deployment Scenarios: Priority Deployment in High-Speed Communication Link (>10Gbps) Scenarios



Market demand is the core driving force for technological deployment. Although automotive optical fiber communication has a wide range of application scenarios, limited by factors such as standard unification, cost and automotive-grade verification, there are not many scenarios that can be deployed in the short term. It is expected that automotive optical fiber communication will be gradually deployed in specific scenarios such as high-bandwidth autonomous driving sensor links, video stream links of 8K ultra-high-definition display screens, and high-speed interconnection between domain controllers/central computing in the future.

In Deep Fusion EEA, the high-speed optical communication solution is provided by ReinOCS, showing competitive underlying technical capabilities:



Full-scenario adaptation capability: Supports lossless transmission of 8K@60Hz ultra-high-definition video, meets the data interaction needs of intelligent cockpit multi-screen interaction and autonomous driving high-resolution sensors (such as lidar, high-definition cameras), with a maximum transmission distance of up to 100 meters, covering the connection of multi-area devices of the vehicle.



Special optical and structural design: Both modules and harnesses can withstand high acceleration impact and full-band continuous vibration in automotive scenarios, fully complying with the reliability standards of automotive harnesses and connections. Even in complex use environments such as frequent vehicle start & stop and bumpy road conditions, it can ensure the stability and continuity of data transmission.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication

1.1 Definition of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication

1.2 Policies and Standards

2 Industrial Chain of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication

2.1 Panorama of Optical Communication Industrial Chain

2.2 Upstream of the Industrial Chain - Automotive Optical Communication Chips

2.3 Upstream of the Industrial Chain - Automotive Optical Devices

2.4 Midstream of the Industrial Chain - Automotive Optical Fibers and Cables

2.5 Midstream of the Industrial Chain - Automotive Optical Modules

2.6 Midstream of the Industrial Chain - Optical Communication Equipment

2.7 Downstream of the Industrial Chain - System Solutions

2.8 Analysis of the Future Technical Route of Automotive Optical Interconnection

3 Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Technologies and Application Scenarios

3.1 Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Technology: Optical Fiber Ethernet

3.2 Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Technology: PON

3.3 Innovative Architectures for Automotive Optical Fiber Communication

3.4 Analysis of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Application Scenarios

4 Layout of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication by OEMs

4.1 BYD

4.2 FAW

4.3 Dongfeng Motor

4.4 Li Auto

4.5 Changan Automobile

5 Manufacturers of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Architecture Solutions

5.1 Hinge Technology

5.2 Zhongji InnoLight

5.3 FiberHome Telecommunication

5.4 ZF

5.5 Jingwei HiRain Technologies

5.6 Joyson Electronics

5.7 Leopard Imaging

5.8 Autolink

6 Manufacturers of Automotive Optical Fiber Communication Components

6.1 KD Semiconductor

6.2 Poncan Semiconductor

6.3 Sanan Optoelectronics

6.4 TASSON

6.5 Xiamen UX IC

6.6 YOFC (Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company)

6.7 Sumitomo Electric

6.8 HG Genuine Optics

6.9 Hengtong Optic-Electric

6.10 ZTE

6.11 Corning

6.12 Keysight Technologies

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