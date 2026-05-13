Intelligent Vehicle New Technology Application Analysis Report, 2025-2026: Bionic Cameras, Vision-LiDAR Fusion Sensors, Auditory Sensors

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Vehicle New Technology Application Analysis Report, 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New Technology Research: Innovative Products such as Bionic Cameras, Vision-LiDAR Fusion Sensors, Auditory Sensors Further Enhance Vehicle Perception Capabilities



This report combs through new products and technology trends in four major sectors - intelligent cockpit, intelligent driving, body & chassis, and energy & powertrain - in 2025 and Q1 2026. It summarizes representative emerging technologies and innovative applications and extracts hundreds of industry characteristics.



New sensor design stands out as one of the industry highlights during 2025-2026. Innovative applications abound in LiDAR, radar and cameras, as well as auditory, gas and other sensors.



LiDAR Sector:

Huawei, Hesai, and RoboSense among others have launched multi-channel LiDARs to meet L3/L4 autonomous driving requirements.

Leishen Intelligent System's fiber-optic LiDAR adopts 1550nm fiber laser, with a maximum detection range of 1500 meters and precision of 5cm.

Huawei's phased-array LiDAR supports seamless switching between multiple bands and real-time tracking of complex road conditions, improving detection accuracy by 30%.

Fortsense's all solid-state optical scanning technology has entered the productization phase, boosting light utilization efficiency from the industry average of ~10% to over 80%.

Radar Sector:

4D radar remains a hot spot. sinPro, Starleading, Aptiv, Mobileye and others have launched 4D radar products, extending detection range to 300-400 meters and enhancing 3D perception, penetration, contour profiling and static small-target detection capabilities.

5D radar delivers more accurate and stable recognition in target tracking and classification, solving sore points of 4D imaging radar in intelligent driving applications, e.g., misclassifying slow vehicles as stationary targets, falsely identifying large trucks as multiple vehicles, and missing pedestrians crossing roads. MuNiu Technology and Ireland's Provizio adds a "micro-motion" dimension to 4D radar to enable 5D radar applications.

Camera Sector:

Inspired by biological vision systems, bionic camera achieves wider field of view and deeper visual perception. Institutions including Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and Institute of Science Tokyo focus on developing it.

Three-layer stacked CMOS LOFIC technology, terahertz vision sensors, infrared thermal imaging systems, vision-LiDAR fusion sensors and so on improve dynamic range, readout speed, detection range and accuracy of vision systems through novel structural designs.

Performance Features:

Ultra-high frame rate: 9120 frames per second

Excellent low-light imaging: capture objects up to 40 times dimmer than those detectable by conventional high-speed cameras

Ultra-slim profile: thickness of < 1mm, easy to integrate into various systems

Technical Features:

Employs a compound-eye-like structure that allows for the parallel acquisition of frames from different time intervals.

Uses multiple optical channels and temporal summation to boost signal-to-noise ratio by accumulating light over overlapping periods.

Introduces a "channel-splitting" technique, achieving frame rates thousands of times faster than those supported by the image sensors used in packaging.

Applies "compressive image reconstruction" algorithm to eliminate blur caused by frame integration and reconstruct sharp images.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview

2 New Intelligent Cockpit Technology Applications

2.1 New Cockpit Display Technologies

2.2 New Cockpit Interaction Technologies

2.3 New Intelligent Seat Technology Applications

2.4 New Ambient Light Technology Applications

2.5 New Audio System Applications

2.6 Smart Surface Applications

2.7 In-Mold Electronics

2.8 AI Cockpit Applications

2.9 Vehicles Moves Toward Full-Domain AI

2.10 AI Box

2.11 Liquid Cooling Technology

2.12 Memory



3 New Intelligent Driving Technology Applications

3.1 New Intelligent Driving Technologies

3.2 New LiDAR Technologies

3.3 4D & 5D Radar

3.4 Innovative Camera Designs

3.5 Other Sensors

4 New Body/Chassis/Network Communication Technology Applications

4.1 New Automotive Lighting Technologies

4.2 New Intelligent Automotive Door Technologies

4.3 New Intelligent Automotive Roof Technologies

4.4 New Chassis Technologies

4.5 New Automotive Communication Technologies

4.6 New Automotive Materials Applications

5 New Energy/Powertrain Technology Applications

5.1 Ultra-Fast Charging

5.2 Sodium-Ion Batteries

5.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

5.4 Solid-State Batteries

5.5 Other New Types of Batteries

5.6 New Battery Technology Applications

5.7 New Energy

5.8 Super Hybrid Technology

5.9 800V High-Voltage Electric Drive System

6 New Technology Applications in Other Fields

6.1 Vehicle-Mounted Drones

6.2 Flying Cars

6.3 Physical AI

6.4 Embodied AI & Robotics

6.5 AI Glasses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urialz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.